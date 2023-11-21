How to count Furina's Fanfare stacks in Genshin Impact

Furina is no stranger to the Genshin Impact community, as the Hydro Archon made her presence known the moment players stepped foot in Fontaine. However, in the recent version of the game, she debuted as a playable character with one of the most unique kits. There is no shame in finding some of her abilities complicated, as she is the first of her kind.

This article focuses on Furina's Fanfare points, one of her primary stacks for buffs and an essential tool for support. To summarize Fanfare points, Furina's elemental burst allows herself and her allies to enter a particular stage, where losing or gaining HP will count as a Fanfare stack gain.

Since the stack counts up to a lot, it isn't easy to tell if the active character has a lower or a higher number of stacks. However, there is a way to tell them apart.

Furina's Fanfare points and how to count them in Genshin Impact

Before going into the stack, getting accustomed to Furina's kit in Genshin Impact is essential, as she is a complicated character to play. She has two forms, one for damage and the other for healing, which can be changed at will. Her damage form summons three familiars for damage by consuming an ally's health, while her healing form provides a burst of health to allies in an AOE.

Furina damage form (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Fanfare points come from her elemental burst, which can stay on for 18 seconds. During this time, Furina can accumulate up to 300 points by losing or gaining health from multiple sources. These sources can include healing from other characters, damage from enemies, damage from Furina's elemental skill, and more.

Furina healing form (Image via Genshin Impact)

With 1% health reduced or gained, Furina will gain one Fanfare point. It would help to watch your screen after casting your ultimate and look for a few queues to count the stacks. Assuming you own the character or have tested her in the trial stage, you might have noticed several animations on the screen.

Here is a list of things to look out for after casting Furina's ultimate, which will eventually help you understand the number of Fanfare stacks you have:

1) 100 stacks

Three members at 100 stacks (Image via HoYoverse/Genshin Impact)

Once you reach 100 stacks, you will notice that the number of members in the crowd, located at the bottom of the screen, will be three. This will be accompanied by a dim flash and a few bubbles on all sides of your screen.

2) 200 stacks

200 stacks crowd numbers (Image via Genshin Impact)

The crowd members at the bottom of your screen will be increased from three to eight. The intensity of the flash will increase by a bit as well.

3) 250 stacks

The number will significantly increase to a full house at the bottom of the screen once you reach 250 stacks of Fanfare points.

4) Max stacks/300 points at c0

Brighter glow and ripple effect at max stack (Image via Genshin Impact)

All four sides of your screen will have a much brighter effect, accompanied by more giant bubbles and glittering stars. You will also see a ripple animation in the middle of your screen. Note that the maximum number of stacks can be increased with c1.