5 best Genshin Impact teams to build for Ayaka for Spiral Abyss Floor 12 (2022)

It's only natural that some Genshin Impact players want an excellent Ayaka team composition for Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. She has been among the ten most used characters in the Spiral Abyss for a while now, and her rerun is scheduled to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Thus, there are bound to be new Ayaka mains who might wish to build a team around her or feature her in some capacity. It's worth noting that some enemy lineups will vary throughout 2022, so Travelers will have to adapt. For example, not all enemies can be frozen, which means permafreeze teams will be less viable in those situations.

Five good teams for Ayaka users in Floor 12 of Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss

5) Ayaka + Kazuha + Ganyu + Barbara

This standard freeze team focuses on easily applying the Frozen Elemental Reaction. Barbara's Hydro application is limited, but she is a free 4-star unit. By comparison, both Kazuha and Ganyu are limited 5-star characters.

Ganyu isn't the best partner for Ayaka for Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. However, Kazuha is one of the best options players can include on their team.

Each teammate's role in supporting Ayaka in the Spiral Abyss's Floor 12 of Genshin Impact is as follows:

Kazuha: Provides excellent damage, CC, buffs, and debuffs.

Provides excellent damage, CC, buffs, and debuffs. Ganyu: She is ideal for dealing with Floor 12 lineups that consist of high-density mobs. She also enables the Shattering Ice Elemental Resonance.

She is ideal for dealing with Floor 12 lineups that consist of high-density mobs. She also enables the Shattering Ice Elemental Resonance. Barbara: She is an excellent healer and can apply Hydro for the team.

Shattering Ice is an Elemental Resonance with this effect:

"Affected by Electro for 40% less time. Increases CRIT Rate against enemies that are Frozen or affected by Cryo by 15%."

The Electro part isn't that useful, but many team comps appreciate the increased CRIT Rate when handling Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

4) Ayaka + Bennett + Xiangling + Zhongli

Although freeze teams are usually Ayaka's specialty, she can also excel in a melt team. This team composition is quite simple for Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss:

Bennett: He is the best general buffer in the game.

He is the best general buffer in the game. Xiangling: She has a powerful Elemental burst that makes applying Melt quite easy.

She has a powerful Elemental burst that makes applying Melt quite easy. Zhongli: Provides powerful shields (and can take care of enemies like the Golden Wolflord when necessary).

All three of these units shine in a number of team comps for Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. Building these units doesn't relegate them solely to supporting Ayaka.

3) Ayaka + Shenhe + Rosaria/Diona + Jean/Kazuha

Generally speaking, Shenhe/Diona/Kazuha is a better lineup to go with than Shenhe/Rosaria/Jean. Whichever choice the player goes with depends on which units they own. In this case, it's a Mono Cryo Team that focuses primarily on Cryo's damage potential.

Here's what the characters can do in Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss:

Shenhe: A must-have option on any Mono Cryo Team due to buffing Cryo DMG and decreasing enemies' Cryo RES.

A must-have option on any Mono Cryo Team due to buffing Cryo DMG and decreasing enemies' Cryo RES. Rosaria: Acts as a battery and can buff her team's CRIT Rate.

Acts as a battery and can buff her team's CRIT Rate. Diona: Provides shields and healing while also acting as a battery.

Provides shields and healing while also acting as a battery. Jean: Provides healing if Diona isn't used.

Provides healing if Diona isn't used. Kazuha: Can buff Cryo DMG for his team while dealing impressive DPS.

Some players might also replace the Anemo character with another Cryo character, depending on which Genshin Impact characters they own.

2) Ayaka + Diona + Mona + Kazuha/Sucrose

This is one of the most used teams that feature Ayaka in Spiral Abyss Floor 12. Both Diona and Mona are among her best teammates, although for completely different reasons. These teammates generally do the following:

Diona: Acts as a battery, provides shields, can heal, and enables the Shattering Ice Elemental Resonance.

Acts as a battery, provides shields, can heal, and enables the Shattering Ice Elemental Resonance. Mona: Her Omen debuff makes Ayaka noticeably stronger than usual (and is extended against frozen enemies). She also makes it easy to freeze enemies.

Her Omen debuff makes Ayaka noticeably stronger than usual (and is extended against frozen enemies). She also makes it easy to freeze enemies. Kazuha: He is arguably the best character in the Spiral Abyss and is splashable in plenty of team comps. He can still provide extra damage and debuffs.

He is arguably the best character in the Spiral Abyss and is splashable in plenty of team comps. He can still provide extra damage and debuffs. Sucrose: She is a budget version of Kazuha in this team comp.

Most of the characters on this team are easy to acquire for Genshin Impact players, especially with Sucrose being a viable alternative to Kazuha.

Mona is a 5-star character, but she's not limited to banners featuring her, making her one of the most common 5-star characters in Genshin Impact.

1) Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi

Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss is usually among the hardest content in Genshin Impact. This team is very consistent for most lineups, although it only features 5-star units. Thus, it might not be obtainable for some players.

As far as 4-star budget options go, Sucrose is once again a candidate, but other alternatives to replace Kokomi and Shenhe are too inefficient.

These teammates can handle Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in the following ways:

Shenhe: Can decrease Cryo RES of nearby enemies with her Elemental Burst while also boosting Cryo DMG by 15%. She also enables the Shattering Ice Elemental Resonance.

Can decrease Cryo RES of nearby enemies with her Elemental Burst while also boosting Cryo DMG by 15%. She also enables the Shattering Ice Elemental Resonance. Kazuha: Can easily pull in enemies toward Shenhe's Elemental Burst with his Elemental Skill.

Can easily pull in enemies toward Shenhe's Elemental Burst with his Elemental Skill. Kokomi: Provides excellent healing and makes it easy for players to freeze enemies.

This Genshin Impact team excels at freezing enemies and will be weaker against Floor 12 lineups that are immune to being frozen.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

