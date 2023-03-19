5 best Heavyweight wrestlers in WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 has been released, and it introduces a healthy roster of new wrestling superstars and the ones present in the franchise’s previous iterations. Many players prefer heavyweight wrestlers as they usually have a high overall in-game rating.

Apart from ratings, many fans love to take control of their favorite wrestling star and wreak havoc in the ring before emerging victorious. While there are stats associated with each of these stars that help players determine their strengths in the ring, choosing the best one boils down to the popularity and fanbase of the wrestlers.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Brock Lesnar and 4 other exceptional Heavyweight wrestlers in WWE 2K23

1) Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is popular when opting for a heavyweight champion in the ring. He is the leader of a group called Bloodline, which has recently increased in popularity. Roman Reigns has an overall rating of 99 which can be a catalyst for many players to choose him in the various game modes of WWE 2K23.

Roman Reigns is associated with the brands RAW and Smackdown. He first debuted in the WWE 2K14 game and remained a popular choice among many fans. Roman Reigns is touted as the Tribal Chief, and players can relish the entire Bloodline group’s entrance cutscene in WWE 2K23.

2) The Rock

It would be an understatement to say that The Rock is the go-to Heavyweight wrestler for the current generation of WWE 2K23 players and hardcore fans of pre-Hollywood fame The Rock. He is a cultural phenomenon which makes him a deserved part of this list, coupled with the fact that he has had an eventful career.

It is evidenced by his overall in-game rating of 93, and he belongs to the Legends roster in WWE 2K23. Players must note that they must unlock him by playing the Showcase mode. Fans curious about the process can refer to this article covering how to unlock The Rock '12.

3) “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is another famous Heavyweight wrestling star in the Legends category. He has an overall in-game rating of 96 and, despite being retired in 2003, remains one of the legendary wrestling superstars.

Fans can unlock this legendary wrestler of the Attitude Era using the 1000 Virtual Currency (VC). This in-game currency can be earned by participating in and finishing various matches in WWE 2K23. His Stone Cold Stunner attack is one of the most iconic moves in the franchise's history.

4) John Cena

John Cena is the cover star of WWE 2K23 and a core part of the Showcase mode, which features his journey. He even appears in the live-action footage and narrates some of the losses in his career, and fans can unlock wrestling stars like Edge ‘06 and many other rewards by finishing the objectives in each match of the mode.

There are many variations of John Cena in the game, like John Cena ‘12, John Cena ‘14, and more. The best of them all is Super Cena, and fans can check out this article that delves into how to unlock Super Cena.

5) Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the wrestlers with various experiences other than WWE in mixed martial arts by being associated with UFC. The same is reflected in his one of the highest in-game ratings of 97 and belongs to the brand RAW. WWE 2K23 features variations like Brock Lesnar ‘01 (part of Ruthless Aggression DLC), Brock Lesnar ‘03, and Brock Lesnar ‘14.

Brock Lesnar is still going strong. However, there are some unconfirmed rumors about him retiring from WWE. Nevertheless, Brock Lesnar has had an eventful career since returning to WWE in 2012 and is one of the fan favorites, thereby a worthy inclusion as one of the best Heavyweight wrestlers in WWE 2K23.

Fans still on the fence about buying WWE 2K23 can peruse this comprehensive review to clarify their purchase. The game has received positive feedback from the community and other media outlets, and the credit goes to a robust launch with many game modes to partake in.

