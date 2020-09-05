5 best ideas for new Mythic weapons in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has seen the rise of Marvel Comics on the island. Points of interest, challenges, and even the Battle Pass are taken over by heroes and villains. The likes of Thor, Iron Man, Doctor Doom, and more have found their way to Fortnite.

Along with them are a set of Mythic weapons. Currently there are a pair for Doctor Doom with his Arcane Gauntlet and Mystical Bomb, Groot's Bramble Shield, and Silver Surfer's Board. Other characters are without and new characters coming later in the season could certainly come with one.

5 Mythic weapon ideas for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4

#5 – Web Slinging

(Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Spider-Man could very well make his into Fortnite if recent leaks turn out to be true. Silver Surfer's Board delivers Mythic mobility and Spider-Man's Web Slinging could do the same. Players could use the Mythic weapon to locate a surface, with a limited distance of course, and be able to launch themselves toward it or past it with a Spider-Man style web.

#4 – Cap's Shield

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Captain America is already in Fortnite. It only makes sense to add him to the story, being one of the most recognizable superheroes in the world today. Currently, Groot's Bramble Shield is the only shield of sorts as a Mythic weapon. Cap's Shield could add to that. It could be used to withstand an attack or even be thrown at opponents, connecting with multiple if they are close enough, before coming back to the player who wields it.

#3 – Iron Man Gloves

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

This would be very similar to Doctor Doom's weapons in Fortnite. Iron Man is the last character unlocked in the Battle Pass, so it is only fitting that he has a Mythic weapon related to him in the game. Iron Man's Gloves would allow players to send a blast from them like he does in the comics. Charging it could allow a larger blast, but over a shorter area.

#2 – Ant-Man's Pym Particles

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Ant Manor has been built on the island, but one has to wonder if Ant-Man himself will ever show up in Fortnite. Will he be Ant-Man or the massive Giant-Man? The Pym Particles are what give Ant-Man the ability to change his size. This could be another effective way to escape danger. The player could activate the particles, shrinking to a size where they cannot be seen for a short period of time. This would allow them to make it to cover or simply run away from a potential losing battle. It would be too overpowered to allow a player to attack in this state, though.

#1 – Wolverine's Claws

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Wolverine already has his claws in Fortnite as a harvesting tool. They could become a Mythic weapon and do so much more. The player that wields the claws could use it for insane melee damage. If someone gets too close, whip out the claws and finish them in one hit. As well, it could continue with its purpose as a harvesting tool, destroying structures or trees in one hit to gather materials.