5 best Jock villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can explore a vast variety of villagers on their island, and these villagers constitute a major part of the experience of the Nintendo life-simulation title. Apart from their many different appearances, these villagers are divided into eight different personality types, which determine the kind of interaction players can have with them.

These personality types include:

Peppy

Normal

Sisterly

Smug

Snooty

Lazy

Cranky

Jock

New Horizons has a vast variety of jock villagers. However, from this selection, there are several that are more popular among fans than others. Here are some of the most popular jock villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Jock villagers are quite popular in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Jock villagers are known for their enthusiasm for fitness in New Horizons. These villagers will try and motivate players to choose a fitness path and will often be quite competitive with them. They are quite social with most villager types apart from lazy villagers, since their lifestyle does not suit that of jock villagers.

Among the variety of jock villagers that New Horizons has to offer, these are the most popular villagers.

4) Teddy

Teddy is a jock bear villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Despite his big snuggly appearance, Teddy can often be spotted at the Plaza, lifting weights and working on his body.

Apart from his time working out, the villager seems to love comfort, since he can be spotted lounging in his cabin. Players love to hang out with this jock villager due to his personality, soft appearance, and endearing nature.

3) Roald

Roald is one of the fan-favorite jock villagers in New Horizons, and this can partially be attributed to his appearance. Roald is a round-shaped penguin villager who looks extremely comfortable. Naturally, Roald, being a jock villager, is something that can come as a surprise to many players of the Nintendo life-simulation title.

Although Roald is a jock villager, he gives off a very friendly vibe and is therefore a complete hit with players of New Horizons.

2) Kid Cat

Kid Cat is one of the most unique villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, since he is one of the only superhero-themed villagers in the game. Kid Cat being a jock villager is not a surprise to any player he is naturally all about fitness.

Apart from his personality type, his appearance, outfit, and general nature make him a fan favorite among New Horizons players.

1) Genji

Genji is a rabbit villager in New Horizons who is popular as one of the fan-favorite jock villagers in the game. Genji is also one of the most common choices for starting villagers in the game, and is extremely into the idea of physical prowess and fitness.

Genji is a proper amalgamation of different aspects of Japanese culture, starting with his name to his catchphrase. Despite his jock personality type, Genji has a calming air about him, as can be evident from his house's interior decor.

These are some of the most popular jock villagers Animal Crossing: New Horizons has to offer to its players in the game.

