5 best Killjoy Player Cards to buy from Valorant's Accessories Store

In Valorant, player cards are simple cosmetic objects that display a person's username, total level, title, current rank, and previous act's rank. They appear in the matchmaking lobby, the loading screen, and even when spectating a teammate.

The devs decided to treat players with a new In-game shop called the Accessories Store in Episode 7 Act 1. Players can buy cosmetic items from past Acts and Episodes' Battlepasses here. This can be accomplished by using Kingdom Points, a new in-game currency.

These cards are unquestionably among the top goods in the business due to their variety. The following is a list of the top five Killjoy Player Cards available in the game's Accessories Store.

Best 5 Killjoy player cards that Valorant players can purchase and equip

1) #SAVEWIDEJOY Card

#SAVEWIDEJOY Player Card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The #SAVEWIDEJOY card was made available in the game's Episode 4, Act 2: Disruption battlepass. It was created keeping the original Wide-Joy in mind.

It was a stretched Killjoy card made due to a bug that was later fixed in patch 4.01, but not before the stretched Killjoy card became a hilarious and beloved part of the community. In the #SAVEWIDEJOY player card, it can be seen that Killjoy is reading a news piece on #SAVEWIDEJOY in her tab, an ode to her comical bug.

It is an entertaining and wholesome addition to any player’s inventory to support Widejoy in her full glory.

2) Killjoy ID Card

Killjoy ID Player Card (Image via Sportskeeda)

In Valorant, the Killjoy ID card is a player card for Agent Killjoy. It was included in the Ignition: Act 2 Battle Pass. The card depicts a close-up of Killjoy's face, complete with her trademark goggles and haircut.

Because of her popularity as a character and the card's basic yet effective design, the Killjoy ID card is a popular pick among players. It is also a good option for gamers who wish to demonstrate their support for the Agent.

3) Electric Jealousy Card

Electric Jealousy Player Card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Electric Jealousy Card is an in-game player card that was included in the Evolution: Act 1 Battle Pass. The card depicts Killjoy petting Raze's boom-bot under a bright blue and clear sky, with her turret in the background.

Because of its unusual and eye-catching style, the Electric Jealousy Card is a popular choice among Valorant players ranging from casuals to professionals who like a card that shows off its elegance through its simplistic hand-drawn design.

4) Chill-Joy Card

Chill-Joy Player Card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Chill-Joy Card is a Killjoy player card in the game that was published as part of the Episode 2: Act 1 Battle Pass. It depicts Killjoy sitting in her room, holding a mug in her hand and with headphones over her head.

She appears to be working on something on her laptop, with an easter egg appearance featuring Yasuo and Vi from League of Legends. A perfect card for players who do not want to sweat a lot and want to enjoy their game.

5) Valorant GO! Vol. 1 Killjoy Card

Valorant GO! Killjoy Player Card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Valorant GO! Vol. 1 Killjoy Card is a Valorant player card for Killjoy that was included in the Valorant GO! Vol. 1 Bundle. The card depicts the Agent in an anime-pop style, carrying what appears to be her Nanoswarm grenade, ready to throw.

A wonderful addition for gamers who prefer their player cards to be elegant and colorful. Other Agents included in the bundle include Sage, Cypher, and Reyna.

In addition to Agent Killjoy, there are numerous other Player Cards that can be purchased from the Accessories store. Other items can also be bought, such as Gun Buddies, Sprays, and Player Cards from prior Battlepasses. The store items are renewed after a certain amount of time.