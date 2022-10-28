5 best knighthood skills for Nightwing in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is a new DC game that features four members of the Bat Family as they take on the criminal element of Gotham City after the death of Batman. The game features Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin as playable characters, each of which functions differently and comes with its own unlockable skills and abilities.

Gotham Knights can be played in single-player or co-op multiplayer. As such, it comes with various options that you can use to make your character distinct, which include a large selection of suits, customizable cosmetic looks, and four different skill trees.

In this guide, readers will be taking a look at the knighthood skill tree for Nightwing in Gotham Knights. It features five best skills for the character that one can pick to boost their gameplay.

The Knighthood skill tree in Gotham Knights

In Gotham Knights, you’ll initially have access to only three skill trees for each of the characters at the start. In order to unlock the Nightwing skill tree, you’ll first need to complete a challenge for each of them, following which you’ll open up the fourth and final skillset, which comes with seven new abilities.

For Nightwing, these abilities are Flying Trapeze (automatically unlocked when you complete the Knighthood challenge), Triple Darts, Strike Distance +, Guardian, Bigger Nest, Nest Buffs +, and Combat Expertise.

Nightwing's knighthood skill tree (Image via Youtube - TonyBingGaming)

5 best skills from the Knighthood skill tree for Nightwing

1)Combat Expertise

This skill is present in all the characters’ knighthood skill trees in Gotham Knights and essentially increases the number of hits in your melee combo. Thus, it effectively also increases the damage. So, if you’re looking to give yourself an edge for most combat encounters, you can nab this ability.

2) Strike Distance +

You’ll want to get your hands on this ability early on as it significantly increases Nightwing’s combat effectiveness. Strike Distance + increases the distance of the character's melee attacks and allows him to cover more ground during combat.

3) Triple Darts

One of Nightwing’s momentum abilities is his Shotgun Darts, which he can shoot from each hand during combat. They deal greater damage in close proximity and are useful for guard-breaking enemies.

The Triple Darts skill increases the number of darts from one to three, which will be very useful later in the game when you’ll be facing many shielded enemies.

4) Guardian

Nightwing’s gameplay is centered around synergy and buffing teammates during combat. His Nest ability generates an area of effect inside, where enemies take constant damage, and allies are granted a defensive bonus and heal over time.

There are a few skills in the knighthood skill tree to improve this ability, and the Guardian is quite an essential one. It reduces the cooldown for the Nest ability by 15% whenever you defeat an enemy, which means you can use it more often.

5) Nest Buffs +

The Nest Buffs + is the next ideal skill for improving the Nest ability for Nightwing in Gotham Knights. It increases the damage Nest does to enemies by 150% and the healing effect by 100%. This ability is excellent for late-game builds as you’ll be facing tougher and more unforgiving enemies.

These are five of the best knighthood skills for Nightwing in Gotham Knights. Keep up with us for more on Gotham Knights and have a great day.

