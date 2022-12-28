5 best Legendary cards for Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

The Rage Tournament, the latest 1v1 competition in Clash Royale, gives players the opportunity to obtain special perks and a legendary emote for free. In this tournament, players must put together a potent eight-card deck and accumulate as many victories as they can. Any card, from Common to Champion, can be used on the deck.

The Rage Tournament is described as follows in-game:

"The whole arena is affected by the Rage spell! Choose your deck wisely! Win as many battles as you can to earn rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn exclusive Emote & 100000 bonus gold!"

As mentioned above, the top 100 players in the Rage Tournament will be rewarded with a legendary emote and an additional 100,000 gold.

This article lists five of the best Legendary cards for the Rage Tournament in Clash Royale.

Royal Ghost, Lumberjack, and 3 other Legendary Cards for Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

1) Ram Rider

Cost: 5 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2337

Damage: 352

The Ram Rider is among the strongest Legendary cards in Clash Royale and can be unlocked in Arena 10. It is also one of the most potent assault troop cards due to its high hitpoints and damage per second.

The Ram exclusively attacks construction units, whereas the Rider only targets the enemy's cards. Players can temporarily intoxicate the opponent's troops with this card, slowing their movement and decreasing their fighting efficiency.

Additionally, Ram Rider units can be used with anti-air cards such as Baby Dragons, Musketeers, and Wizards.

2) Fisherman

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1152

Damage: 256

The Fisherman is one of Clash Royale's strongest Legendary cards and can be obtained in Arena 15 using Legendary Chests and Tokens. Despite being a strong melee unit, he can only attack one target at a time.

Players can use this card to incite hostile troops to attack the King Tower and take down the defense cannon. They can also use it to conduct counterattacks along with cards like Wizards and Valkyries.

3) Lumberjack

Cost: 4 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1696

Damage: 320

The Lumberjack is a swift melee unit with many hitpoints and a high potential for damage. He leaves a Rage Spell behind as he passes away, and it momentarily boosts the attack and movement speed of allies within its radius.

Combining this card with Balloon and Hog Rider is great for dealing the most damage possible to enemy towers.

The Lumberjack requires the use of supporting cards like Minion Horde, Valkyrie, Electro Wizard, and Mini Pekka.

4) Royal Ghost

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Coming tomorrow... Royal Ghost Mirror Challenge... Dare to wake him? Coming tomorrow... Royal Ghost Mirror Challenge... Dare to wake him? 👻 https://t.co/al1jmia2XX

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1600

Damage: 345

Players can obtain the Royal Ghost once they reach Arena 12. The card has a respectable number of hitpoints and deals area damage as a melee unit. Additionally, he is the only troop in Clash Royale who is undetectable until after an enemy building or unit has been destroyed.

The Royal Ghost is a great offensive unit because of his invisibility, which allows him to get to the target without suffering too much damage.

Players can employ the card in the Rage Tournament along with units like Valkyrie and Musketeer.

5) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Hitpoints: 5280

Damage: 355

The Mega Knight is one of the most well-known Legendary cards in Clash Royale. It can easily eliminate waves of enemy soldiers, thanks to its splash damage ability, which can effectively negate the enemy's ground-troop push.

Mega Knights should be protected from air card invasion by support cards like Minion Horde and Inferno Dragon. Players should send out support units like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Electro Wizard when using this card.

