5 best Legendary cards for the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale

The most recent 1v1 casual challenge in Clash Royale is the Triple Elixir Challenge. Taking part in the challenge and succeeding in six battles enables players to earn unique rewards, including battle banner tokens, magic items, resources, chests, and more. Players must assemble a powerful and robust deck of eight cards ranging from Common to Champion to win all six battles.

Because the elixir has tripled during the challenge, players can even select high-elixir cards without worrying about counterattacks. Players can choose from various cards so we will explore the top 5 Legendary cards for Clash Royale's Triple Elixir Challenge.

Ram Rider, Mega Knight, and three other cards for the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale

5) Graveyard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Hitpoints: 108

Damage: 108

The Graveyard card is one of the strongest legendary cards in Clash Royale, with a wide radius summoning 15 Skeletons. Skeletons approach the edge of the spell's radius. The Graveyard card can be cast anywhere in the Arena as a spell.

Graveyard card works best when placed next to the Archer Tower after a high hitpoint unit, like the Giant, has been placed. The Giant will take the brunt of the tower's damage while the Skeletons demolish it.

4) Ram Rider

Cost: 5 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2337

Damage: 352

Ram Rider is one of the strongest Legendary cards in Clash Royale and can be unlocked in Arena 10. One of the most potent assault troop cards due to its high hitpoint and damage per second. The Ram exclusively attacks construction units, whereas the Rider only targets the enemy's troops.

Players can temporarily intoxicate the opponent's troops with this card, slowing their movement and decreasing their fighting efficiency. Additionally, Ram Rider units can be used with anti-air cards such as Baby Dragons, Musketeers, and Wizards.

3) Bandit

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1200

Damage: 256

The Bandit possesses tremendous damage and hitpoints, making it one of the best Legendary cards for the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale. It can charge at enemies and towers nearby, causing twice as much damage as the Prince card. Players can effectively get rid of ranged troop cards by using this card.

Additionally, when used in conjunction with cards like Mega Knight, Night Witch, Hog Rider, and Electro Wizard, the Bandit may cause a ton of damage to opposing towers and troops. Players can also use it as a troop card for a counterattack.

2) Sparky

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1920

Damage: 1760

Once players reach Arena 11, Sparky is undoubtedly the most potent Legendary troop card available in Clash Royale. It has a Tesla coil in front of the cart that, when charged, delivers a powerful electric shock.

Its massive hit points make it one of the strongest troop cards in the game. The card is a support card that works well with Mega Knight and Mini Pekka. With the Sparky card, players must use anti-air cards such as the Wizard, Minions, Musketeers, and Baby Dragon.

1) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Hitpoints: 5280

Damage: 355

The Mega Knight Legendary Card, one of the most well-known in Clash Royale, thrives against waves of opposition troops due to its splash damage. With its numerous hitpoints, the damage-doing Mega Knight can be used by players to stop playing their adversaries' cards.

Mega Knights should be protected from invading air cards with the aid of support cards like Minion Horde and Inferno Dragon. Splash damage from Mega Knight can effectively negate the enemy's ground-troop push. Players should send out support units like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Electro Wizard when using Mega Knight.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

