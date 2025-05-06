5 best Legends to duo with Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25

Players are quite eager to play as Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25. Like most Legends, you must spend 12,000 Legend Tokens or purchase the Ultimate+ variant of the Battle Pass to unlock him. Since this EA title features a team of three, players are encouraged to team up with their friends for a better experience. When you are teaming up with someone while playing Sparrow, you might want to know the best duos for him.

This article takes a look at the five Legends that you should pair/duo with Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

5 Legends that should be paired with Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25

1) Ballistic

Ballistic (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Although Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25 is a Legend from the Recon Class, he features a movement ability, which alone makes him quite hard to kill. Because of that, it's best to pair him with one of the best Assault Class Legends, Ballistic.

Together with Ballistic, Sparrow can easily secure kills and even team wipes. The former’s Ultimate renders the latter unkillable as the ability grants a decent amount of movement and reload speed. If you enjoy the run-and-gun playstyle, then this is the duo you should choose for the newly released Recon Legend.

2) Ash

Ash (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Besides Ballistic, another Assault Legend that can be just as effective is Ash. Since Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25 can scan Survey Beacons, both characters can traverse around the map and hunt the enemies down. Moreover, Ash can look at the map for deathboxes to find the perfect opportunity to secure some kills.

Additionally, Ash can use her Ultimate to allow Sparrow to go to places where he cannot reach by using his Passive ability.

3) Alter

Alter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Alter is the best Legend if you want to pair Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25 with a Skirmisher. Her Tactical is extremely useful to traverse around certain areas of the maps that you cannot go through. Since the abovementioend ability can also scan enemies for a certain period of time, you can use it to know where the enemies are before pushing.

Besides that, Sparrow can use Alter’s ultimate whenever he gets into a bad situation. This will increase his survivability, boosting your chances of winning a match.

4) Lifeline

Lifeline (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Since the Support Legends are in decent shape, you can pair Lifeline with Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25. The character can easily heal Sparrow even when she doesn’t have any LoS (Line of Sight) on him. As the newly released Recon unit is able to jump around the map, Lifeline’s Tactical will be helpful to make sure Sparrow can get back to the fight as soon as possible.

Additionally, Lifeline’s Ultimate is exceptionally helpful when you are surrounded by multiple teams. If you like to play slowly, then Lifeline is the best duo for Sparrow.

5) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

While she might be a little underrated, Mad Maggie is an excellent duo for Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25. Paired with her aggressive abilities, this Recon Legend can shine on the battlefield. When fighting, Mad Maggie can use her drill to force an enemy to a particular corner of a constructed space, and Sparrow can secure the knockdown.

On the other hand, Mad Maggie’s Ultimate ability can help Sparrow snag some kills while engaged in a fight. The said ability can stun adversaries within a certain radius. Because of that, the latter can push the enemies while they are stunned and get some eliminations.

