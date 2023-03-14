5 best light armor sets in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a role-playing game that takes heavy inspiration from the soulslike genre. A common factor with RPGs is the variety of gear the player's in-game character can equip. Weapons and armor are the main types of gear in this title.

Armor is divided into three categories: Light, Medium, and Heavy. Thus, this list provides information on the best armor in the Light category.

Prefect Xun set and four other amazing light armor sets in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

1) Prefect Xun set

The Prefect Xun set (Image via YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

This armor set has many bonuses, the most notable being an increase in Genuine Qi Obtention. Wearing two pieces of this armor set provides players with an XP bonus that can be extremely useful for those trying to power level.

Other bonuses include health regeneration upon Fatal Strike and the ability to imbue weapons with elements to increase damage. Reaching Sworn Brother status with Xun Yu will award the player a full Prefect Xun set.

2) Tianzhu Hermit set

The Tianzhu Hermit set (Image via YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

The Tianzhu Hermit set is popular due to its high resistance to Wood, Water, and Metal elements. However, it also grants nice bonuses to Wizardry Spells by decreasing their Spirit cost and giving players a damage bonus upon using a spell.

It also provides a Spirit bonus to anyone using the Staff. Having a Sworn Brother status with Hong Jing will award the player a full Tianzhu Hermit armor set in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

3) General of Man set

The General of Man set (Image via YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

The General of Man set revolves around maintaining and collecting high amounts of Spirit to dish out high damage. This will give players very high resistance against the Earth element while maintaining a respectable resistance to Fire and Wood elements.

The set bonus for this armor set in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty increases the amount of Spirit gained per hit on the enemy while lowering the amount of Spirit Damage the player takes. The most interesting is the four-piece bonus that applies Berserker Rage to the player upon successful deflection.

This armor set can be acquired by dropping random pieces during the Village of Calamity and the Way of the Warrior quest.

4) Stalwart Tiger Servant set

The Stalwart Tiger Servant set (Image via YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

Fans of the stealth mechanic in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty can try out this armor set, as it lets its wearers hide better. It increases Fatal Strike damage, increases damage with Dual Sabers, and finally boosts Spirit Gain per attack upon a successful Fatal Strike.

The Stalwart Tiger Servant set provides excellent defense against Fire, Water, and Earth elements, and the full set can be acquired by having a Sworn Brother status with Huang Gai.

5) Fiere Zhang Fei set

The Fierce Zhang Fei set (Image via YouTube Channel Gaming with Abyss)

Martial Arts is an important addition to anyone playing Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. These powerful finisher moves can be performed with the use of Spirit. This armor set improves the effectiveness of Martial Arts by increasing their damage and lowering their Spirit consumption. It also provides additional damage resistance.

Any build revolving around powerful Martial Arts should consider wearing a full Fierce Zhang Fei armor set. Players must reach Sworn Brother status with Zhang Fei to receive a full set of this armor.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was developed by Team Ninja, the developers responsible for the Nioh series. It was published by Koei Tecmo and released on March 3, 2023. It is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

