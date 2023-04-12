5 best magic-based games to play on your mobile

Magic-based games are one of the rising genres in leading app stores. These games offer out-of-box gameplay and new in-game elements, making them a great way to pass time. Gamers can use lots of exciting and mythic magical abilities and spells to combat their rivals and defeat them. They may find it difficult to choose the best ones that feature an astonishing gaming experience with a few magical dynamics added to them.

This article discusses the five ultimate magic-based games for players to try on their mobile.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Age of Magic and the four best magic-based games to play on your mobile

5) Magic Rush: Heroes

When it comes to online games with magic-based gameplay, Magic Rush is one of the most well-known titles. The game has over 10 million plus downloads on the Google Play Store with a vast playerbase across the globe.

The game is well known for its high-quality graphics and immersive dynamics, like the ability to summon magical skills to use precise controls to stun, silence, knock airborne, heal, and even disrupt opponent abilities. Gamers can also join alliances to fight against tough bosses.

The minimum requirements to run this magic-based game on mobile:

For Android

Version: 5.0 and up

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

For iOS

Version: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

RAM: 2 GB

4) Magic Rampage

The fourth title on the list is Magic Rampage. Gamers can choose between the campaign and competition for the ultimate magical gaming experience.

Players can explore various dungeons, complete magical quests and rank up to higher positions on leaderboards. The game features different classes for players to choose from, including Mage, Warrior, Druid, Warlock, Rogue, Paladin, and Thief.

The minimum requirements to run on mobile are as follows:

For Android

Version: 5.0 and up

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

For iOS

Version: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

RAM: 2 GB

3) Tap Wizard 2

Tap Wizard 2 is a great magic-based game for those who prefer playing with cool characters on mobile devices. Gamers can help their in-game wizards acquire new magical skills which include powerful Spells with fire, ice, lightning, and poison to defeat enemies.

With these magical spells and skills, players must eradicate dark forces from the world. Developers have also released lots of exciting updates with new features like more in-game characters and skills.

The minimum requirements to run on mobile are as follows:

For Android

Version: 5.0 and up

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 4 GB

For iOS

Version: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

RAM: 2 GB

2) Age of Magic

Age of Magic is a renowned name in the magic-based gaming genre. The title has over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store with an impressive 4.0-star rating.

Gamers can indulge themselves in a world of adventure and war, where they can be either a knight or a demon. They can choose from a variety of elite heroes, including warriors, wizards, elves, and warlords to participate in quick-paced battles. The winner gets lots of rewards and requires lots of strategies to win the matches.

The minimum requirements to run on mobile are as follows:

For Android

Version: 5.0 and up

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 4 GB

For iOS

Version: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

RAM: 2 GB

1) Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

Harry Potter is a great magic-based game for mobile (Image via Google)

Harry Potter is one of the most famous names in the magical world with millions of fans across the globe. The franchise also has a fantastic game where players can choose from four houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff.

One can take up the role of a magical wizard, learn magical spells, and brew powerful potions. These spells and potions are useful in duels with opponents and winning House Cups with alliances and teammates.

The minimum requirements to run on mobile are as follows:

For Android

Version: 5.0 and up

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 4 GB

For iOS

Version: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

RAM: 2 GB

