5 best metal spawn locations in ARK Fjordur

ARK Fjordur has been here for quite a while as an unofficial mod map. But it reached a certain level of popularity when developer Studio Wildcard decided to launch it as an official DLC on June 12 this year; it was the same date when ARK 2 was revealed.

ARK Fjordur has captured the true essence of Norse mythology. The map contains everything from snowy mountain peaks, dense forests, dark caves, deep seas, to ancient ruins, medieval castles, and Viking ship wrecks. This new DLC also introduced four new tamable creatures, voted down by the ARK community: Andrewsarchus, Fjordhawk, Desmodus, and Fenrir.

To survive ARK Fjordur, players are required to collect resources, fight dangerous creatures (including bosses), meet basic needs (hunger, thirst), survive against harsh weather and natural calamities, build bases, craft tools and weapons, and tame creatures.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking 5 metal spawn locations that players should try out in ARK Fjordur

Metal (or Iron in the Primitive Plus DLC) is the most essential resource in ARK Fjordur and is mined from metal nodes, the kind that look like normal rocks with a bit of golden hue and shine. There are normal metal nodes and rich metal nodes, adn the latter have more resources.

Metal is nedded for most of the crafting jobs in ARK Fjordur; from making gates to turrets, it is quite essential. But for most uses, it must be refined and turned into metal ingots. It can be smelted into metal ingots using Industrial Forge, Magmasaur, and Refining Forge.

Ankys are the best dinosaurs to collect metal. They have a high metal collection rate and they also offer 85% weight reduction with metal in inventory. Apart from Ankys, Gacha, Magmasarus, Dunkleosteus, and Mantis are also great for collecting the resource. In the initial stages of the game, players will have to depend on standard pick axes to mine it.

Metal is a pretty common resource, and a few metal nodes can be found here and there throughout the entire ARK Fjordur map. However, there are only a few locations where a ridiculous amount of rich metal nodes can be found in high density. So, here are the best locations to get metal nodes in ARK Fjordur.

5) 29.4, 35.3

Metal spawn location 5 (Image via Ark: Survival Guide/YouTube)

This area is located in the middle of Vannland, where the winter meets the autumn biome. The area kind of looks like a landslide, but it is a nice place to score some easy metal nodes, including several rich ones.

Players can head north from there to find a mountain-top metal nodes' spawn location at 25.2, 49.0. This is a relatively safer place, where a lot of metal nodes can spawn in a dense pattern.

4) 31.3, 52.5

Metal spawn location 4 (Image via Ark: Survival Guide/YouTube)

This area is located in the middle of Vannaland, near a bridge in the green forest biome. There are tons of metal nodes scattered in the area. Rune stones can also be found here, which will give players a massive XP boost and help them to participate in boss fights.

3) 79.3, 37.9

Metal spawn location 3 (Image via Ark: Survival Guide/YouTube)

There is a landslide area located at the eastern part of Vardiland, the co-ordinates are 79.3, 37.9. This is probably the largest metal deposits on the surface. There will be a few dangerous animals like Carnos but nothing too dangerous. There are tons of metal nodes scattered around the area.

2) 80.8, 21.3

Metal spawn location 2 (Image via Ark: Survival Guide/YouTube)

Mines of Moria is one of the Lord of the Rings references in the game, undoubtedly the biggest one. This is an extremely dangerous spot to explore and the second best metal spawning location in ARK Fjordur.

Reaching the co-ordinates 80.8, 21.3, players will immediately spot the opening of the cave decorated with two Viking guard statues.

Heading left from the main chamber of the cave, players will find the actual mine. It has around 50 rich metal nodes, and there are tracks so they can easily bring an Anky.

1) 86.4, 98.2

Metal spawn location 1 (Image via Ark: Survival Guide/YouTube)

Located under the sea, The Caverns of Time is the best metal spawning location on the entire ARK Fjordur map. To reach The Caverns of Time, players have to reach 86.4, 98.2, and dive straight under the sea till they see a portal. This portal will lead them into a zero gravity space-themed cave.

At the beginning, players have to pass through a long passageway full of glowing rocks to reach the main chamber of the cave, and almost every glowing rock is a metal node — there are a lot of rich ones present as well.

