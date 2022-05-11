5 best Mini Tank cards for Super Witch Crown challenge in Clash Royale

Clash Royale's Super Witch Crown Challenge is a casual 1v1 challenge where players must win battles to acquire crowns. They can receive more chests, coins, wild cards, gems, magic items, and in-game cards by completing these challenges.

Participants must build a competent tournament deck to participate in the challenge and win battles.

Since the Super Witch card is required in this challenge, users must create a tournament deck by selecting seven cards. These cards can be of any rarity or type, such as anti-air, small tanks, tanks, swarm, spell, etc.

Mini Tank cards are an essential part of any deck since they may counter the enemy's troops while attacking their tower during a counter-attack.

Five most useful Mini Tank cards for Super Witch Crown challenge in Clash Royale

5) Executioner

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 448

Hitpoints: 1696

The Executioner is an Epic Mini Tank card with high hitpoints. It throws an ax like a boomerang toward the enemy's troops and towers, causing damage when the boomerang goes toward them and then comes back.

It is among the few Mini Tank cards that can attack air and ground troops, so gamers can use them for counter-attacks after defending against enemy troops. They should use the Executioner card along with Mega Knight and Pekka as an anti-air support troop.

4) Valkyrie

Valkyrie is one of the greatest Rare cards (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Since it does area damage to the enemy's ground soldiers, Valkyrie is one of the greatest Rare cards. Swarm cards like Goblin Gang, Spear Goblins, Skeleton Army, Barbarians, and Goblin Barrel are excellent against it.

It employs an ax that deals 360-degree damage to hostile troops and defenses. Valkyrie should be utilized as a support troop with Hog Rider, Pekka, and Mega Knight.

It can also be used as a Mini Tank card to deal with opposing troops and launch a counter-offensive against the adversary's tower.

3) Elite Barbarians

Elite Barbarian is one of the strongest cards in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 6 Elixir

Damage: 508

Hitpoints: 1776

Elite Barbarians is one of the strongest cards in Clash Royale that players can unlock once they reach Arena 10. They can use this high hitpoint and high-damage card as a robust Mini Tank troop along with anti-air cards like Wizard and Witch to counter air troops.

Elite Barbarians and Rage Spell is a deadly combo that can easily take down any high-hitpoint card and tower. Users should use support Spell cards like Log, Zap, Arrows, and Fireball to protect Elite Barbarians from swarm troop cards.

2) Mini Pekka

The Mini Pekka card in Clash Royale can be incredibly devastating (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

When utilized with support troops like Valkyrie and Wizard, Mini Pekka is unquestionably the finest Mini Tank troop card in Clash Royale, capable of taking down high-hitpoint cards like Mega Knight and Pekka. Unlike most other cards, players can obtain this card after completing the in-game training,

It's incredibly devastating, making single-target cards like Wizards and Fireballs ideal for combining alongside area-damage cards.

1) Prince

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale 24 hour Prince Card Challenge starts now! Win Princes through one time rewards and complete the challenge at 3 wins! 24 hour Prince Card Challenge starts now! Win Princes through one time rewards and complete the challenge at 3 wins! https://t.co/M05SaUFEuZ

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 519

Hitpoints: 2544

It is one of the strongest Epic Mini Tank cards, capable of doing massive damage to ground units. Prince has a high level of damage and hitpoints, allowing it to dispatch troops with high DPS quickly. Like Bandit and Dark Prince, it has a charge ability that it uses while moving at a constant speed.

Prince can be employed to slow down or stop the enemy's advancement. Players should engage this card with support from troops like Log, Wizard, Arrows, and Witch.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

