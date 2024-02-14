5 best MLBB teams to follow in Games of the Future Kazan 2024

The MLBB tournament in Games of the Future Kazan 2024 will see the 16 best MLBB teams competing for the lion’s share of the first-ever $1,000,000 prize pool in the game’s esports history. With three teams qualifying from the Phygital tournament and 13 others invited from around the world, the community is elated to witness some highly competitive fixtures.

This article aims to explore the best MLBB teams worth keeping an eye on in the upcoming Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

AP.Bren and four other best MLBB teams you should keep an eye on in the upcoming Games of the Future Kazan 2024

The Games of the Future Kazan 2024 will see fortnight-long competitive fixtures between top teams from different esports and physical games. The MLBB tournament will be live on February 26, 2024. Here is a list of teams to follow.

1) AP.Bren

AP.Bren were the winners of the M5 World Championship and currently hold the top spot in the list of best MLBB teams(Image via Moonton Games)

After their triumphant journey in the M5 World Championship 2023 that saw them claim the champion’s crown, AP.Bren have cemented their place in every best MLBB team list. Previously known as Bren Esports, AP.Bren is a Philippines-based multi-gaming organization that became the first Filipino team to clinch the champion’s title in the MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2018.

Two years later, they won the MPL PH Season 6 and secured their slot in the M2 World Championship. While they were relegated to the lower brackets of the playoffs in that tournament, they managed to crawl out from there and went on to become the first Filipino team to win the M2 World Championship.

Despite not winning a single title from MPL PH Season 7 to Season 11, the team (then Bren Esports) welcomed a new ownership and was renamed AP.Bren. After partnering with AP Esports, they went on to win MPL PH Season 12. They qualified for the M5 World Championship thanks to that MPL PH Season 12 title and went on to win the M5 as well. With such a rich history and legacy to their name, it will be interesting to watch them perform in the M5 World Championship.

2) ONIC Esports

ONIC Esports was the first runner-up in M5 World Championship and is considered among the best MLBB teams of all time (Image via Moonton Games)

Despite losing the M5 World Championship to AP>Bren in 2023, ONIC Esports are still one of the best MLBB teams in the world. The Indonesia-based franchise, despite mostly having an Indonesian lineup (except Kairi), is among the most successful professional MLBB teams.

Founded by an ardent Indonesian gamer (Justin Widjaja) in 2018, ONIC also has a rich history in the MLBB esports scene, making them one of the best MLBB teams.

Since their initial participation in MPL Indonesia Season 2, ONIC Esports has never stood outside the top four teams in the history of the tournament. They have won it five times instead, the last three of which were consecutive victories (in Seasons 10, 11, and 12).

Thus, they will be eyeing the champion’s trophy in Games of the Future Kazan 2024 after closely losing the M5 World Championship. This makes ONIC Esports a formidable opponent for the rest of the teams in the tournament.

3) Blacklist International

Blacklist International is another one of the best MLBB teams you should keep an eye on in Games of the Future Kazan 2024 (Image via Moonton Games)

Blacklist International is another Philippines-based multi-gaming organization. Founded in 2019, Blacklist International had to wait till MPL PH Season 7 to clinch their first-ever title in the MLBB esports scene. However, the team they beat in that tournament came back to haunt them in the MSC 2021 finals.

Despite the setback in MSC 2021, Blacklist secured the winner’s medals in MPL PH Season 8, asserting their dominance in the regional tournament. Their momentum continued from there, as they won the champion’s crown again in the M3 World Championship.

Blacklist International is one of the best MLBB teams, not slipping again in tournaments since then. They got the winner’s medals in the MPL Philippines Season 10, came second in the M4 World Championship, MPL Philippines Season 11 and 12, MSC 223, and secured third place in the M5 World Championship.

Their impressive track record makes them a top contender in games of the Future Kazan 2024.

4) RRQ Hoshi

RRQ Hoshi secured their spot in the Games of the Future Kazan 2024 among the best MLBB teams (Image via Moonton Games)

RQ Hoshi is an Indonesia-based multi-gaming franchise. Formerly known as PSG.RRQ and RRQ.O2, the esports team was the third most popular esports organization in the world in 2020. RRQ Hoshi announced their arrival in the MLBB esports scene back in 2018 when they clinched third place in MPL Indonesia Season 1.

Since then, they have placed third and second in MSC competitions (2018 and 2019, respectively), second (M1), and two third positions (M2 and M4) in M World Championships, besides champion trophies and positions in other tournaments.

The first two Rs in RRQ Hoshi stand for “Rex Regum,” which is Latin for “King of Kings," and “Hoshi” in Japanese is "Star.”. It will be worth watching how well the kings perform in the Games of the Future 2024.

5) Team Lilgun

Team Lilgun's roster as it was in the M5 Championship (Image via Moonton Games)

Despite their poor results in the M5 World Championship, team Lilgun qualified for the Games of the Future Kazan 2024 via Phygital Games. The Mongolia-based esports organization is yet to perform in a top-tier MLBB esports competition, but that is mostly because there aren’t any S-tier tournaments in their region.

Despite such drawbacks, Team Lilgun, one of the best MLBB teams, has managed to showcase their ability, clinching titles in the MESA Legends Series #1, Phygital Games #9, ESN National Championship 2023, and MESA Legends Series #2.

All these titles arrived in 2023, which is proof of their strong recent form, and thus, they could become a dark horse in the upcoming Games of the Future Kazan 2024 tournament.

