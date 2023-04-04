5 best mobile games like Pokemon Go (April 2023)

Augmented Reality (AR) games like Pokemon Go have taken mobile gaming to new heights and have given fans an immersive experience where they can interact with characters digitally in real time. Launched in 2016 by Niantic Inc., Pokemon Go is based on the hit anime television series, "Pokemon," and features several pocket monsters that appeared on the show.

While it has enjoyed a market monopoly in AR games for a short period of time, competition has risen, and now, more mobile game developers have released their own AR titles with unique features and improved graphics.

Despite the rough patches Pokemon Go has endured due to safety concerns and technical glitches, it is a fun game to play regardless and offers the maximum level of interactivity that you wouldn't get from a regular mobile RPG.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Jurassic World Alive and these four other games can be played as alternatives to Pokemon Go

Here's a list of Augmented Reality games that you can try out in 2023. Some of them offer unique gameplay styles while maintaining the same level of immersion and interactivity that you can get from playing Pokemon Go.

1) Jurassic World Alive

Jurassic World Alive (Image via jurassicworldalive.com)

Jurassic World Alive is a free-to-play location-based AR game developed by Ludia. If you are a fan of the Jurassic Park series and love Dinosaurs in general, then this is a must-play and follows similar gameplay to Pokemon Go.

Here, instead of looking for monsters, you must explore your area to collect DNA samples of different dinosaurs and also notice some of them roaming around your location. You can create various breeds of dinosaurs with all the DNA you've collected, and additionally, you can team up with your friends and play together.

2) Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (Image via Wizarding World)

If you are a fan of the Harry Potter franchise and also got to experience the breathtaking open world of Hogwarts Legacy, then Wizards Unite is a game you should check out and recommend to your fellow Potterheads.

Developed by Niantic Inc., Portkey Games, and WB Games, this AR title allows you to explore the world of Harry Potter, where you can cast spells, interact with notable characters, and locate creatures from wizarding lore. You can also complete several tasks to level up and hone your skills as a wizard in this unique AR experience.

3) Zombies, Run!

Zombies, Run! is the perfect AR game if you are a fitness freak and love to go running. This title provides the ultimate post-apocalyptic experience where you are tasked to run as if you are running away from zombies.

Additionally, you will also have to perform certain tasks to level up and listen to narrations from the game to complete your challenges. After successfully completing all the tasks, you will receive several in-game rewards.

4) Ingress Prime

Ingress Prime (Image via ingress.com)

Ingress Prime follows a similar gameplay style to Pokemon Go and was also developed by Niantic Inc. However, it offers a unique storyline and also allows you to explore and interact with more than just one world.

In the game, the plot follows a group of CERN scientists in Geneva who discover a mysterious substance dubbed "Exotic Matter (XM)." XM is capable of influencing the minds of humans and hence, two factions go to war with each other to control its powers.

Upon entering the game and commencing the story, you can choose between the two factions - "The Resistance" and "The Enlightened." Each choice will take you through different narratives.

5) Draconius Go

Draconius Go (Image via draconiusgo.com)

Draconius Go shares multiple similarities to Pokemon Go, except that instead of monsters, you will be dealing with dragons. Here, your objective will be to roam the real world, find and capture dragons, and use them to battle against other players.

The game also shares a similar map structure and graphics as Pokemon Go, so if you are looking for a direct alternative to the latter, then Draconius Go is a worthy recommendation.

