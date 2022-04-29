5 best modern Western RPGs to play on Nintendo Switch in 2022 so far

The Nintendo Switch is slowly becoming the go-to system for RPGs. Not just Japanese ones but also those from Western developers. It makes sense since the console's portable nature makes 50+ hour long adventures comfortable to get into. The Western market has introduced game fanatics to countless universes, from sci-fi to fantasy, boasting some of the richest lores in entertainment media and delivering satisfying and strategic combat systems.

The Nintendo Switch has seen its share in that regard, including some blockbuster releases. But what makes a Western RPG (WRPG)? Well, a game made by a western developer and not just games inspired or based on Western fantasy. But what constitutes a good roleplaying game to begin with? Solid writing, immersion (be it atmospheric, aural, etc.), and well-executed combat/gameplay with depth.

These are traits that many CRPGs back then were known for, however, modern renditions are not far behind. The following five games tick all of these boxes and more.

Note that by "modern," we're looking at games released after 2010.

Here are the 5 best modern western RPGs available so far on Nintendo Switch

5) The Outer Worlds

The Nintendo Switch may not have a Fallout, but The Outer Worlds is the next best thing. The 2019's spiritual successor to Bethesda's iconic post-apocalyptic shooter series takes an alien, otherworldly persona on modern platforms. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony.

The gameplay follows the same formula as the 3D Fallout's, with a vast world to explore, countless foes to fight, and unique NPCs/factions to engage with. There's even a VATS replacement and a similar variety of weapons. The game's great voiceovers and writing keep this slow, chugging train on the move. It may not reach the heights that New Vegas did - whose absence on the Nintendo Switch can be sorely felt - but it is a worthy competitor to the franchise.

4) Pillars of Eternity - Complete Edition

Released back in 2015, Obsidian tried their hand at something unique with Pillars of Eternity. Set in the land of Eora, players control the Watcher, who must unearth the mystery behind the hollowborn - infants born without a soul. The game is heavily rooted in inspiration from older CRPGs such as Baldur's Gate with its real-time-with-pause combat. The Planescape: Torment influence can be felt in bucketloads of dialogue.

While visually simple, the mechanics and writing certainly make up for it. There are a ton of customizations available, with party members that can tag along, many quests, dungeons to explore, and best of all - the game does not hold your hand, just like its inspirations. This design may not be for everyone; the heavy dialogue and traditional combat are bound to turn off modern gamers. But it is what it is, and that is a love letter to the golden era of RPGs.

Obsidian @Obsidian Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment's next epic, first-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora. AvowedObsidian Entertainment's next epic, first-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora. https://t.co/htN8dMlKQ1

The upcoming Avowed will take place in the same universe, so here's hoping it lives up to the name the franchise has established for itself.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition

CD Projekt RED's 2015 game continues to be talked about to this day. Witcher 3 features Witcher Geralt on a journey searching for his missing adoptive daughter Ciri. Most of the game's praise comes from the narrative, and rightfully so - it is a rollercoaster of cinematic goodness. If it isn't the drama pulling you in, it would be the side quests. The game boasts some of the most memorable side stories in gaming yet.

While combat and exploration (to an extent) are the game's weakest elements, they're by no means bad. There's still a level of strategy in the game's signs, oils/potions, and swords triangle. The Continent is also vast, with scenic views and an overabundance of things to do. Even on the Nintendo Switch, the game's port is impressive despite the downgrades. All content is available in the Complete Edition, especially the Hearts of Stone expansion.

2) Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition

Larian Studios' 2015 turn-based adventure offers the most flexible combat in a roleplaying game yet. Divinity Original Sin 2 (DOS2) is a wild ride from start to finish, even when concerning RPG staples like narrative, writing, characters, side quests, and so on across its sandbox worlds. However, combat is easily the highlight.

The rich character creation and skill system ties into the elemental interactivity that is the selling point of DOS2. Elements and spells combine to various effects, like setting oily surfaces ablaze or dropping a crate of heavy junk atop an enemy's head to kill them.

It's also a very challenging game. The writer's playthrough ended with the final boss being put down by one of their minions thanks to a status ailment. Talk about crazy. But that's not it: How about the fact that it is possible to not just kill every single NPC in the game but even suck up their souls entirely? Or the fact that it is very much possible to avoid slipping on icy surfaces by slapping nails on your shoes? For a game offering depth of this caliber, it sure seems to rarely pop up among RPG discussions on the internet.

1) Disco Elysium - The Final Cut

Released in 2019 by ZA/UM, Disco Elysium is an experience that is very different from other RPGs on this list - or rather, in general. It is heavily inspired by pen-and-paper RPGs with its stats and skills system, however, it plays more like a graphic adventure.

Protagonist Harry wakes up drunk in a hotel with amnesia, eventually discovering that he's a cop sent to investigate a murder in the vicinity of the place. What follows is an unforgettable adventure that deals with everything but murder - politics, relationships, history, ideals, philosophy, you name it.

Players will travel around Martinaise with helpful assistant Kim in tow as Harry converses with the city's denizens, learns new information, and solves environmental 'puzzles.' All encountered scenarios will play out based on allocated stats and chosen abilities, including rolls and checks.

At the end of the day, though, this game cannot be fully summarized in a few paragraphs. It must be experienced to be truly grasped - because everyone's experience with it will be different even though it is a linear adventure. That's why Disco Elysium is more than just a game or an RPG. It is the personification of the human psyche laid bare onto a virtual canvas and a stunning showcase of video games as an art medium.

The Final Cut free update adds voiceovers to all dialogue in the game, making it more accessible to those allergic to complex words and definitions. Though I still recommend keeping a dictionary by your side when playing this one because everyone should give it a try. It is the best RPG on the Nintendo Switch as well as one of the best games ever made.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

