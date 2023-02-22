Top 5 must-have Robes in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has a wealth of amazing robes for players to equip during their adventures in Avalanche Software's latest RPG. Although robes in the game have defensive stats connected to them as well, that’s not the purpose of this list. Today, we’re simply looking at the cosmetic value of these robes. Your favorites might boast a different look or style, and by all means, you should go with which robes work best for you.

Interestingly, there's one set of robes that must be mentioned, even if it didn't make this list. The Dark Arts Robes are amazing, and quite frankly, the coolest outfit in the game. Unfortunately, it cannot be unlocked through in-game exploration. It's only available in the game's Deluxe Edition or purchased as a separate DLC pack, which is why it won't be included in this list.

Many of these robes have particular ways to unlock them in the game, but you can purchase them at Gladrags Wizardwear as well, which offers players random gear in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s always worth checking to see if they have something you want.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

What are the best Robes to own in Hogwarts Legacy?

5) Authentic Historian Robe

The Authentic Historian Robe has a smooth, almost cream-colored look to it, with magical symbols on the back. Additionally, it has a pair of red sunbursts near the chest, which really makes it stand out. When compared to many other robes in the game, it looks plush and comfortable. This is definitely something that a Hogwarts Legacy student might wear when the weather is colder.

To obtain this set of red and cream-colored robes in Hogwarts Legacy, you must follow a treasure map to a hidden room in Hogwarts. Although it's a hidden piece of gear, it’s simple enough to find with time and patience. This will mean chatting with Arthur Plummly and completing a side quest for him, which involves a treasure map. If you want to look incredibly stylish, you can't go wrong with this option.

4) Spider Slayer Armor

The Spider Slayer Armor is a set of full-plate armor that players can unlock throughout the course of the game. Clearly, it doesn’t look very scholarly or like something that a wizard would normally wear. If you want to stand out from the pack, this is definitely the armor to do so.

To obtain this, you’re going to have to kill a lot of spiders. The Spider Slayer Armor is your reward in Hogwarts Legacy for completing the Spiders Challenge. Despite its appearance, you can still dodge roll and do everything that you normally can in robes, but you'll look far safer. Additionally, it’s the only set of armor in the game, so if you’re on the hunt for sturdy-looking gear, this is the smart choice.

3) Traditional School Robe

Obviously, this one just makes sense. The Traditional School Robe of Hogwarts Legacy is the default outfit that all players receive. Once you've been sorted into a House with the Sorting Hat, you’ll receive the robe for whichever House you’re a part of.

Considering that many players want to immerse themselves in the game's magical world, this outfit is going to be an easy decision. Whether Hogwarts Legacy players just want to blend in and be a student or have their cutscenes make sense and look like one of the Harry Potter films, it’s just a splendid set of robes to wear.

2) Relic House Uniform

Although the Traditional Robes are good in Hogwarts Legacy, the Relic House Uniform is a flashier, cooler version of that. It will take some work to unlock these, and each one is unique to its respective House. They are designed in the color of your House and feature the mascot of the House on the back.

To unlock it, you must find all of the Daedalian Keys, which means that it’s going to require considerable effort and work. Nevertheless, it’s a gorgeous set of robes, and it’s great to have magical gear that glows when you're casting spells in Hogwarts Legacy.

1) Dragonhide Protector’s Cloak

The Dragonhide Protector’s Cloak looks more like a brown leather trenchcoat or duster that's fashioned out of dragonhide. A cloak rewarded for defeating Ashwinders and poachers, and it’s still fashioned out of dragon skin? That’s a bit of a double standard, but it’s still an amazing piece of gear.

It boasts a cool, unique look, and is definitely worth unlocking. After you defeat enough Ashwinders and poachers in the game, you’ll receive it as a reward. Interestingly, it’s a mature-looking piece of gear in comparison to the generally colorful, soft-looking robes that's available in Hogwarts Legacy.

There are so many amazing pieces of cosmetic gear to unlock in Hogwarts Legacy, as well as a wide variety of customized gear that's available to PC players who use mods in the game.

