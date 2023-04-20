5 best offline FPS games to play on your mobile

The fast-paced and competitive gameplay style of FPS games makes them the most thrilling and exciting picks in the action genre. There are plenty of such titles to play on iOS and Android devices. However, some popular games require an active internet connection, which might not be accessible all the time. Thankfully, many studios have released titles that support offline play.

Players may require an internet connection to download these games initially and update them periodically, but the gameplay will be completely offline. Since there are plenty of options, this article will comprehensively list the best offline FPS games that can be played on mobile.

Into the Dead 2 and four other offline FPS games to play on your mobile

1) Special Forces Group 2

Developed by ForgeGames, this FPS game features both offline and online modes and has various weapons ranging from pistols to submachine guns. The game has more than 30 different maps and nine different game modes to play. You can choose from Classic, Resurrection, Capture the Flag, Zombie mode, BombMode, Knives, Deathmatch, Sniper, and ArmsRace modes.

Each team in the game has eight characters, and you can play as a single player with bots while offline. This highly entertaining game requires an operating system of iOS 12.0 and Android 5.0 and above.

2) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting

Developed by Genera Games, it is one of the best free-to-play games in the genre. You can play both offline and online with certain limitations for the former. It offers a single-player survival mode with some characters and items to aid you in an offline battle. The game has realistic HD graphics and simple controls with a fast response time.

Cover Fire also offers an offline Zombie event where you have to kill thousands of zombies with only one gun. Additionally, you will also encounter other survivors and will have to save them. This game requires an operating system of iOS 7 and Android 8.0 and above.

3) FRAG Pro Shooter

It is one of the most popular FPS games with over 100 million downloads from the Play Store. Developed by Oh BiBi, it has over 100 characters, and you can switch between five different ones during the battle. You don’t need to worry if your character dies during a battle since you can instantly revive with another.

The game has a low download size and sees regular skin and weapon updates from developers. It has colorful graphics, adjustable controls, and numerous maps. You need to have iOS 10 and Android 5.0 and above operating systems to enjoy the game.

4) Lonewolf (17+) A Sniper Story

Lonewolf is an adventure game with a deep Neo-Noir storyline. You start as an assassin working for the criminal organization “Assembly” in this Sniper FPS game. The game has cool hand-drawn comic-style cut scenes with over 20 weapons to unlock and upgrade. You can equip yourself with sniper rifles, pistols, bombs, and assault rifles, and even play with your bare hands.

Developed by FDG Entertainment GmbH & Co.KG, the best part of the game is its storyline, which consists of moral conflicts. The thrilling adventure of a mysterious assassin will keep you coming back to it. You can play this game on an operating system of iOS 7.0 and Android 5.0 and above.

5) Into the Dead 2: Zombie Survival

The game is a sequel to Into the Dead and has over 10 million downloads in the Play Store. Developed by PikPok, the game is set in a zombie apocalypse world. The story revolves around surviving yourself while saving your family, and there are multiple endings depending on your choices. The game offers seven chapters and 60 stages with hundreds of challenges. You can unlock and upgrade powerful weapons, and you will have a faithful canine companion to aid you in your survival.

The game has daily and special events with many locations to discover, such as oil fields, military bases, and more. The immersive gameplay with great storylines and cutscenes makes it one of the best FPS games to enjoy offline. You will need an operating system of iOS 7 and Android 5.0 and above to play this game.

