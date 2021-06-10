5 best offline games like Free Fire under 500 MB for Android Devices

Free Fire is one of the top Battle Royale survival shooter games right now. With stunning graphics, immersive gameplay, and new updates, the game has nurtured a dedicated fan base.

However, some devices may not have sufficient storage or RAM. Also, a steady internet connection may be disrupted while commuting. In such situations, there are several offline games like Free Fire players can explore.

Offline games under 500 MB that resemble Free Fire

1) Blood Rivals: Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Blood Rivals follows the gameplay of Free Fire a lot. The goal is to shoot, survive, be aware of the shrinking zone, and be the last player standing. Players can take Battle Royale offline.

Blood Rivals has cool weapons, realistic graphics, and a few different modes. The game's size is 192 MB and is worth a shot.

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall starts like Free Fire or any other Battle Royale game. Players are airdropped and left to survive the battleground. Players can switch between FPS and TPS.

Scarfall has a Deathmatch mode that can be played solo or with a squad. Players can explore the map with ultra-modern vehicles and collect cool weapons. The 378 MB game is worth a try.

3) Overkill 3

Overkill 3 gives a dystopian vibe with deserts and ruined cities. The TPS game can be played offline, but it also has an online multiplayer mode. It is more of a shooting game rather than Battle Royale.

The game boasts a vast array of weapons and heavy customization. The graphics are good, and the controls are specially designed for mobile devices. Fans of dystopian shooter games can give this a try.

4) Free Survival: Fire Battlegrounds

Free Survival is an offline TPS Battle Royale game. It resembles PUBG Mobile a lot. Players are dropped off on an island and left to survive. The goal is to survive till the end.

The title offers decent graphics, weapons, and even features character customization.

5) Cover Strike - 3D Team Shooter

Cover Strike is somewhat of a CS clone with a Free Fire vibe. It has 3D graphics and can be played in FPS mode with a squad.

The game features all popular guns and even has different maps. Cover Strike is one of the best shooting games that you can get under 100 MB.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

