5 best open world games to buy during Steam Winter Sale 2021

Open world games allow players to explore a world of fantasy, and combined with the Steam Winter Sale 2021, players have great choices to avail at bargain prices. Whether it's a futiristic city of metal roads or some mystical woods on an island, there's no drought of options when it comes to open world games.

ezdlc @ezdlc



ezdlc.com/219404/a-frien… A friendly little reminder that we are only 2 days away from Steam's winter sale 2021 A friendly little reminder that we are only 2 days away from Steam's winter sale 2021ezdlc.com/219404/a-frien… https://t.co/Ke9EjHCcrU

All open world titles for release in 2021 and prior to that are available at great discounts for the Steam Winter Sale 2021. With so many options at incredible prices, it can get confusing for even the most hardcore of gamers.

These Open World game deals in the Steam Winter Sale 2021 are too good to turn down

Not only are the open world games in the following list great on their own merits, but they are also on steep discounts, including historical lows as well. There could never be a better chance than the Steam Winter Sale 2021 to pick up any or all of these titles.

Top 5 Open World Games in the Steam WInter Sale 2021

Witcher 3 Wild Hunt - Game of the Year edition

Death Stranding

No Man's Sky

GTA V Premium Edition

Cyberpunk 2077

5) Cyberpunk 2077

Developer/Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Release Date: December 10, 2020

Price and Discount: $29.99/₹1499 (50%)

Cyberpunk 2077 didn't get the release it was supposed to get. The futuristic Open World Action-RPG was supposed to be the the industry leader upon release. Sadly, it just never happened and fans soon realized that it was all talk and no show.

However, CD Projekt Red has patched a lot of problems since then. Despite the bugs, picking the game at 50% of in the Steam Winter Sale 2021 is a great deal. Players are free to explore the streets and lanes of Night City and the exploration part has never been a major issue with the game.

4) GTA V Premium Edition

Developer/Publisher: Rockstar Games

Release Date: September 17, 2013

Price and Discount: $14.80/₹976

By the time GTA VI comes out, if it ultimately does, GTA V may have spent a decade on the market. It's the eighth year of the game and it's still a game played by many. One of the biggest attractions of the game is the vast open world that players can enjoy outside the missions.

There is no limit to exploration as players can freely roam the lengths. GTA V premium edition comes with a sharp discount in the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

3) No Man's Sky

Developer/Publisher: Hello Games

Release Date: August 9, 2016

Price and Discount: $29.99/₹899 (50%)

No Man's Sky was supposed to take space exploration to unimaginable heights but it failed miserably. But since their massive failure, Hello Games has fought back and it has been a fightback worth believing in. No Man's Sky is a true open world sandbox where players can play the game however they want to.

There is an infinite universe to be explored that is procedurally generated. No Man's Sky has come a long way with tons of content, and the Steam Winter Sale 2021 price is a great bargain.

2) Death Stranding

Developer/Publisher: Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: July 14, 2020

Price and Discount: $17.99/₹1199 (70%)

Death Stranding has arguably the most beautiful scenes of any game on this list. Detractors have often mocked Death Stranding by even calling it a 'walking simulator'. But Hideo Kojima's masterpiece is a living piece of art for the player who won't be just walking or traveling from one place to another.

They will be able to enjoy the world in which the game is set and revel in the experiences available with great discounts at Steam Winter Sale.

1) Witcher 3 Wild Hunt - Game of the Year edition

Developer/Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Release Date: May 19, 2015

Price and Discount: $9.99/₹199 (80%)

Witcher 3 Wild Hunt is one of the best games ever made. The open world universe lets players enjoy the journey of Geralt of Rivia, who goes on his merry way of monster slaying. However, in the backdrop is the vast open world of the game that can be truly explored outside the missions.

The Game of the Year edition comes with a great discount on the Steam Winter Sale 2021 and it will be a memorable experience for those who are yet to try it out.

Not all the games on the list are brand new releases. However, with time, the issues and lack of content are fixed by developers. To add to that, players can acquire these games at historically low prices at the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha