5 best Overwatch 2 Support heroes for Valorant players

It is not easy to play the Support role in Overwatch 2. A good Support player never sits idle and is constantly on the move, helping outnumbered teammates or an entire team in heavy-duty clashes.

Overwatch @OverwatchEU



Introducing Kiriko.



An all-new hero coming to What does the fox say? 🦊Introducing Kiriko.An all-new hero coming to #Overwatch2 on October 4. What does the fox say? 🦊Introducing Kiriko.An all-new hero coming to #Overwatch2 on October 4. https://t.co/8KJPzAqvfa

Valorant's fast-paced gameplay is similar to Overwatch 2, where precision shooting merges with supernatural abilities. Reyna and Sage are two Agents in Valorant that have abilities that are similar to those of Overwatch 2's Support heroes.

Listed below are five of the best Overwatch 2 Support heroes that Valorant players can try out while playing Blizzard Entertainment’s popular FPS for the first time.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Moira, Baptiste, and 3 other Overwatch 2 Support heroes that Valorant players can use

1) Moira

HP:

200 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Biotic Grasp – The Biotic Grasp enables Moira to heal up to 70 health per second to all allies near her. It also shoots out a long-range beam that can inflict up to 50 damage.

Abilities:

Biotic Orb: Moira launches a bouncing sphere that either heals 70 HP to all the allies or deals 50 damage to enemies.

Moira launches a bouncing sphere that either heals 70 HP to all the allies or deals 50 damage to enemies. Fade: The hero becomes invincible and invulnerable to attacks. She cannot shoot while Fade is active.

The hero becomes invincible and invulnerable to attacks. She cannot shoot while Fade is active. Coalescence: Shoots a large beam through her Biotic Grasp that either heals 140 points of HP to allies or deals 67 damage points to enemies.

Moira is a handy Support hero to have on any team. Not only can she heal allies, but she can also dish out a decent amount of damage through the laser beams that shoot out of her Biotic Grasp.

Moira’s Biotic Orb ability is somewhat similar to Valorant Agent Reyna’s Healing Orbs. Valorant players can work their way up the ranks in Season 1 of Overwatch 2 by using Moira.

2) Mercy

HP:

200 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Caduceus Staff – A magical staff that continuously heals 55 HP per second to Mercy and her allies, in addition to providing a 30 percent damage boost per second.

Abilities:

Guardian Angel: Mercy can fly towards an ally.

Mercy can fly towards an ally. Resurrect: Revives dead teammates.

Revives dead teammates. Angelic Descent: Mercy falls back to the ground very slowly.

Mercy falls back to the ground very slowly. Valkyrie: Mercy gains the ability to fly.

Those aspiring to be successful Support players in Overwatch 2 can start with Mercy. The hero’s ultimate ability, which allows her to fly, gives her added movement flexibility, which is a perfect way to escape misplays and sticky situations.

Mercy’s superior movement makes her an ideal Support hero in Overwatch 2. It means that she can quickly respond to allies calling for help.

3) Baptiste

HP:

200 (Base HP)

Primary Weapon:

Biotic Launcher – A three-round burst gun that deals 25 damage to enemies. The Biotic Launcher can also shoot a healing projectile that heals 70 HP for allies.

Abilities:

Regenerative Burst: The Hero heals himself and his allies by 75 points. Effect lasts for a duration of five seconds.

The Hero heals himself and his allies by 75 points. Effect lasts for a duration of five seconds. Immortality Field: Baptiste lobs a device forward that generates a field preventing allies from dying. The field lasts for five seconds.

Baptiste lobs a device forward that generates a field preventing allies from dying. The field lasts for five seconds. Amplification Matrix: The effect lasts for 10 seconds. During this time, a matrix is created that doubles the damage and healing of Baptiste and his allies.

Baptiste is a reliable Support hero to have in any team in Overwatch 2. Like Mercy, his abilities come alive during team play. His Immortality Field can defend allies from incoming attacks.

In addition, Baptiste’s ultimate ability, Amplification Matrix, is great to have at one’s disposal during crunch close-quarter encounters.

4) Ana

HP:

200 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Biotic Rifle – A long-range sniper rifle that either heals allies by 70 or deals the same amount of damage to enemies.

Abilities:

Sleep Dart: Fires a dart that puts an enemy to sleep for a duration of five seconds.

Fires a dart that puts an enemy to sleep for a duration of five seconds. Biotic Grenade: Throws a grenade that increases the healing of allies by 100.

Throws a grenade that increases the healing of allies by 100. Boost: Increases the damage-dealing capacity of one ally drastically while also reducing the damage taken by the ally.

Ana is one of the most well-rounded Support heroes available in Overwatch 2. She has good mobility, her primary weapon makes her effective from long ranges, and she has a variety of healing abilities at her disposal.

Like Moira, Ana also takes advantage of biotic abilities to heal allies. Overall, she is a balanced Support hero that can fit into any style of play on any map.

5) Kiriko

HP:

200 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Healing Ofuda – Channels a burst of healing talisman that seeks out allies.

Abilities:

Swift Step: Kiriko teleports to an ally immediately. She can even teleport through walls.

Kiriko teleports to an ally immediately. She can even teleport through walls. Protection Suzu: Allies in an area become briefly invulnerable and are cleansed of all negative effects. The ability also heals 50 points.

Allies in an area become briefly invulnerable and are cleansed of all negative effects. The ability also heals 50 points. Kitsune Rush: Kiriko summons a fox spirit that accelerates the movement speed, attack speed, and cooldown of all allies in its path.

Kiriko is the latest Support entrant in the Overwatch World. Her passive ability allows her to climb walls.

Inspired by ninjas, Kiriko carries a Spirit Fox as an ultimate, which can prove to be a game-changer during tight encounters.

Like Genji and Hanzo, Kiriko is an agile hero in Overwatch 2. She is fairly weak on offense but becomes a monster in team fights.

Kiriko has a specific playing style and is not the easiest hero to control. However, Valorant players should definitely give her a try.

Poll : 0 votes