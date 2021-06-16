5 best PC games like Battlefield

Battlefield is an immensely famous FPS video game series that is loved by players worldwide. Developed by Electronic Arts, the series has 11 games and 12 expansion packs that players can enjoy.

Apart from Battlefield, there are many first-person multiplayer games that players can enjoy. They can take a look at the list of games like Battlefield given below.

PC games like Battlefield

These are the best PC games like Battlefield:

1) Metro: Exodus

Image via metrovideogame (YouTube)

Metro: Exodus is also a first-person shooter game like Battlefield. The survival and stealth elements add to the exciting gameplay of this title.

The title is much more story-driven than Battlefield, and the gripping narrative will ensure that players have a great time. Metro: Exodus is set in 2035.

From hostile humans to mutated monsters, there is an abundance of enemies that players must defeat. This is an underrated title that deserves more attention.

2) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Image via Call of Duty

The Call of Duty series and Battlefield series have been rivals for a very long time. Both are a collection of first-person shooter titles.

The single-player campaign focuses on an exciting storyline that players will be thrilled to follow. Players have to focus on keeping their collateral damage at a minimum to get exciting rewards.

This title is appreciated for its graphics and gameplay, just like Battlefield. The multiplayer mode encourages tactical style of gameplay.

3) Escape from Tarkov

Image via Wallpaper Iphone

This fresh take on FPS games will surely be a treat for Battlefield players. With a military backdrop, this game is in a gritty place inspired by Northern Russia.

Players can choose between three modes in this title: Arena, Freeroam and Multiplayer. Like Battlefield, the goal of the players in this game is to survive.

The game is appreciated for its good graphics and role-playing elements. Beginners are advised to steer clear of this title as it is very difficult to play.

4) Squad

Image via Squad (Twitter)

When it comes to tactical shooter games, Squad is a must try. The game is also an underrated title in the survival-shooter genre.

The strategic gunfights and intense backdrop will surely remind players of Battlefield. Players will have to survive a battle between two factions.

Players can enjoy this squad-based warfare title by inviting their friends online. A maximum of 9 players can be a part of a squad.

5) Arma III

Image via Jester814 (YouTube)

This is one of the most realistic military games players can opt for. The interesting open-world of the game gives players the freedom to explore.

From infiltration missions to armored operations, players will have to find their way out of critical positions, like they did in Battlefield. Players get to choose their objectives and weapons.

The ambience of the game will also remind players of the Battlefield titles. Set in the mid-2030s, the game takes place on the islands of Altis and Stratis on the Aegean Sea.

