5 best PC gaming YouTubers in 2021

PC gaming is one of the most promising entertainment industries in 2021. Different types of people belong to this category thereby increasing its unity through diversity. For some, PC gaming emerged as a career option that did not seem to be prevalent a few years ago.

PC gaming now has its own sub-genres like live streams, video content, professional gaming, tournaments, production, and a lot more. These types of content are now accessible to a mainstream audience via various platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, etc. People now have their own favorite content creators and players across these platforms, and often binge-watch their videos nonstop.

Take a look at some of the best PC gaming YouTubers to subscribe to in 2021.

5 PC gaming YouTubers to subscribe to in 2021

All content creators and players are unique in their own way and nobody should be left out. However, this article limits the list to five PC gaming YouTubers only:

PewDiePie

Shroud

CarryIsLive

BeastboyShub

Rakazone Gaming

1) PewDiePie

PewDiePie doesn't need an introduction. He is single-handedly leading the content creation and PC gaming sphere with more than 110 million subscribers on YouTube. PewDiePie's content is quite diverse. He plays different types of games that people like to watch and his videos are always funny.

2) Shroud

Shroud doesn't need an introduction either. Also known as the King of FPS games, Shroud has almost always been a household name among PC gaming enthusiasts worldwide. He used to play CS: GO professionally for Cloud9 but then switched to PUBG and successfully transitioned into a content creator. His videos on YouTube are famous for featuring "200 IQ" plays.

3) CarryIsLive

Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati is one of the most famous streamers in India. He streams various types of PC gaming content on his YouTube Channel and fans just love him. He is also known for roasting people through his videos on different topics.

4) BeastBoyShub

Beast Boy Shub is yet another PC gaming content creator from India. He plays different types of games and makes diverse video content that his fans love to watch. Although he goes live on his YouTube channel at times, making videos is his primary method of connecting with his viewers.

5) RakaZone Gaming

Rishab "RakaZone" Karanwal is now known by most of the Indian PC gaming community. He is popular for streaming multiple games live like GTA V RP, Valorant, and other single-player games. His viewers especially love to watch his Valorant and GTA V roleplay streams as his friends join him and turn the fun factor higher.

