5 best PlayStation exclusive games to buy for PS4 and PS5 during Easter Sale

The PlayStation Store's Spring Sale has started, providing a host of fantastic offers on digital PS4 and PS5 games. It's a great deal for PlayStation fans searching for good exclusive games to play during the April holidays. There are several outstanding options available for a reasonable price. The offer started on March 30 and will end at 11:59 pm GMT on April 27 (April 28 at 5:29 am IST).

According to Sony, certain games will be removed from the Spring Sale on April 13. The Spring Sale offers numerous possibilities for Sony fans, ranging from AAA role-playing games that demonstrate the PlayStation's capabilities to roll games that easily complete out the gaps in gamers' collections in a fantastic way.

On its official site, Sony has published the whole list of PlayStation titles and add-ons that will be available during the Spring Sale 2022.

Top 5 PlayStation exclusive games that are currently available at a discount

5) God of War Digital Deluxe Edition (40% off)

God of War is one of the best games of this console generation. It's difficult to pick just one element that God of War accomplishes especially well because there's so much to the game that feels new and thrilling. It's a creative masterpiece.

This is the first God of War game in which players get a great deal of control over when they want to travel and choose the essential path. There is still a straight journey from tale beat to plot beat, and once the game begins, players have the option to pursue side tasks, collect loot, or simply enjoy Santa Monica's Norse realm.

Kratos will be able to do some more damage to the enemy when he collects or manufactures additional gear and survives a few more strikes. Other pieces of gear reduce ability cooldown times, while others boost XP and hacksilver earnings. Players may customize their Kratos' approach to battle, with so many options that it's almost overwhelming.

4) Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (50% off)

Players take control of Aloy, a young girl who was born into a world where humans are close to extinction and nature has regained the majority of the earth. Although Horizon: Zero Dawn is set several hundred years in the future, the game's environment seems to have a lot in common with Western, with wide vast plains, winter weather hills, and lush woods.

There are other locations that plainly date from the game's technically advanced age, such as beautiful futuristic cities or rundown facilities that have been gobbled up by time. These futuristic sculptures, like the open-world surroundings, are meticulously created and provide plenty of surprises for visitors.

3) The Last of Us Remastered (50% off)

The Last of Us follows Joel in a post-apocalyptic world plagued by a Cordyceps fungus that transforms humans into zombie-like monsters. In this emotional drama, Joel is charged with smuggling a child named Ellie across the country. The Last of Us is the most awarded game of all time.

In 2014, the game was remastered, and in 2020, a highly acclaimed sequel was released. However, The Last of Us has a linear plot and a clear finish, unlike those games that provide limitless repetitive gameplay.

After finishing the game, players can go back in and play it again using New Game+, which includes keeping the improvements they obtained during a prior gameplay. New Game+ on the toughest level will be the greatest approach for achievement rewards to find everything hidden among the wreckage of the civilized world.

2) Ghost Of Tsushima: Director's Cut (25% - 29% off)

In 2020, Ghost of Tsushima, an open-world samurai game, was released to acclaim. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, developed by Sucker Punch, takes advantage of the game's success by bringing it to Sony's next-generation platform. This version is also available on PS4. However, those looking for a genuinely authentic experience should go for the PS5 version.

The PS5 version of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut enhances an already magnificent game by keeping 4K quality at 60 frames per second.

In Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut on PlayStation 5, the developer uses haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to excellent success, providing haptic feedback to allow players to experience the blade shredding into enemy Mongols and greatly boosting the realism of bows using adaptable triggers.

1) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (33% off)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a fantastic follow-up that allows both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gamers to fully utilize the systems' capabilities. Miles Morales is a breathtakingly beautiful depiction of New York in the winter, with a snow-covered metropolis, brilliant lighting, and fine character models throughout the whole game.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales outperforms its predecessor technologically in almost every way. Miles' Venom capabilities and stealth skills provide a new element to action and stealthy confrontations, making the game more engaging and distinguishing it from the previous Spider-Man. The fundamental fighting and mobility concepts are virtually the same, yet the resemblance is so seamless that it's tough to call it a flaw.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

