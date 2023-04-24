5 best premium games to buy on mobile

Premium Games offers high-quality graphics with more intense gameplay. Gamers must spend real money to purchase and install these games on their devices. Players can also get other exclusive features not available in the free versions. However, with thousands of exciting games available in app stores, it can be difficult for players to choose the best premium games for themselves and spend their money.

This article discusses the five best premium games to purchase on mobile and enjoy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Many other prominent games may be bought from virtual game stores.

Stardrew Valley and the four best premium games for mobile devices

5) Vector Full

Vector is a visual treat for gamers who love to play games with more challenging levels. The title also has a free version that stops after the initial levels are completed. After that, players are required to purchase the premium game version to complete the remaining missions.

Players can complete 40 levels with different dynamics upon unlocking the premium game version. Gamers can quickly learn the game's basic controls, where the character runs automatically and needs to jump and crouch manually.

Requirements:

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher.

4) The Room

For puzzle gaming lovers, The Room is one of the best premium games available in app stores. The game features detailed puzzles and objects that players can check out and complete as they progress.

Developers have also released different parts and chapters for the game with more engaging content and gameplay. The controls and gaming mechanisms are straightforward to learn, and players love to explore the different mysteries made available to them in puzzles and quests.

Requirements:

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 11.0 or higher.

3) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto from Rockstar is one of the most popular gaming franchises, with millions of fans across the globe. GTA San Andreas's premium offering is one of the top-grossing games on leading app stores. Gamers can purchase the game from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store for a unique mobile gaming experience.

The game offers an engaging storyline with a vast open world to explore and complete astonishing missions. Players can drive cars, shoot and do various things with easy-to-use controls and HD movements.

Requirements:

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher

2) Stardrew Valley

Stardrew Valley is another excellent award-winning title in the premium games genre. The game is based on an open-ended farming simulation where the player can take up the role of a farmer.

Gamers can build beautiful farms and customize farmers and homes with hundreds of options available in the game. Players can also harvest different crops to cook tasty meals. Developers have also added many caves and dungeons where players can redeem exclusive treasures and encounter dangerous monsters.

Requirements:

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 4.4 or higher.

iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 10.0 or higher

1) Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the best premium gaming titles for players to purchase on mobile. Gamers can create unlimited worlds with immersive designs and elements. Players can build cool weapons and armor to defend their buildings against cruel mobs trying to loot precious resources.

The game also has an excellent multiplayer mode where players can play with up to 10 friends. Gamers can head to the marketplace to unlock different skins, maps, and various resource packs to create eye-catching designs.

Requirements for Minecraft:

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher

