GTA 5 is one of the most influential games of all time, and even after nearly a decade, it is still popular in the gaming community. Rockstar Games created the game with full ambition and gave its characters the depth required to impact players for generations. Being the flagship title of the franchise, GTA 5 has some of the best Story Mode characters.

However, a few of them have had a significant impact on players and continue to have a large fan base to this day.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Michael De Santa, Lamar Davis, and 3 other characters from GTA 5 who have left a lasting impression on fans

1) Michael De Santa

Michael De Santa is the first character in Grand Theft Auto 5 and one of the most popular protagonists in the GTA franchise. Rockstar Games skillfully portrayed his life story, in which he transforms into a retired middle-aged man from a vicious bank robber and then returns to the criminal world.

He is a man of high standards and respect. The protagonist has excellent shooting skills and an inquisitive mindset, which places him in command of most missions. Many fans call him the "Classy Killer" and want Michael to return to Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) Franklin Clinton

Franklin Clinton has also significantly impacted the player base, especially those with a hustler mentality. The Story Mode and GTA Online depict how he became one of the richest entrepreneurs in Los Santos, starting by doing repo jobs to make ends meet. Despite being a fictional character, Franklin Clinton's life story is very similar to real life.

Franklin also teaches players how to be good apprentices and how to seek out opportunities to improve their lives. Because of his hood affiliation, many players refer to him as the "Gangsta Killer." He is also the most rational character in the game, despite dealing with many annoying personalities.

3) Trevor Philips

Trevor Philips is the pinnacle of chaos in GTA 5. He is the "Psychopathic Killer," who has no fear and will go to any lengths to accomplish his goals. While a real-life Trevor would be terrifying, many players admire him for his bravery and risk-taking nature.

Throughout, he faces off against a slew of powerful foes, including The Lost MC, the Chinese, and Merryweather. Despite his rough nature, Trevor has a soft side, as evidenced by his meeting with his long-lost mother towards the end of the GTA 5 storyline.

4) Lester Crest

Lester Crest is one of the game's most powerful hackers and a friend of all three protagonists. He knows a lot about computers and can break into any system. Although he is partially crippled in the game's main story, he still manages to earn a lot of money by using his brainpower, which is what fascinates fans the most.

Before the events of the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online, Lester claimed he had more money than he could ever spend. This gives his fans another overview of how powerful and influential Lester can be at his full potential.

5) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis is a comic character who also makes minor contributions to the game's plot. Fans adore him for his witty personality and supportive attitude towards the protagonists. He has some of the most entertaining dialogs in the game, and his roast of Franklin became one of the most viral memes in 2021.

His fandom prompted Rockstar Games to include another roasting scene in the multiplayer game with The Contract DLC update. Many fans also want Lamar's character to return to GTA 6. While the developers have not commented on this, the DLC update reveals an unfinished plot to include him in the upcoming game.

