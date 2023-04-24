How to install and play Lucky Block mod for Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft is a massive sandbox game in which players can spend hundreds of hours. However, after a while, they can get bored of the same types of blocks, items, mobs, and biomes. Hence, there is a fascinating world of mods made for it. The highly active community constantly makes such offerings that can add or change game features.

Lucky Block is one of the most famous mods players use. It is a unique offering that only adds a new block, a few special weapons, and potions. The main feature is that it will generate or spawn various types of mobs, blocks, and items. It is a great way to pass time for players who have already completed the game and want to have fun exploring the unique features offered by mods.

Steps to download and install the Lucky Block mod in Minecraft

1) Download and install Forge for the 1.19.3 game version

The Forge API for Minecraft 1.19.3 will be able to run the Lucky Block mod (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you must understand that all mods need some kind of modding API to run properly inside the game. The Forge API is one of the most famous ones used by millions of players and supports the Lucky Block mod.

Simply search for the Forge official website and select the 1.19.3 version. Alhough Mojang has released the 1.19.4 version, the Lucky Block modding team hasn't sent out updates yet.

Once the Forge API software has been downloaded, simply run it and install the API like usual. The installer will automatically detect the game folder and install Forge in it.

2) Download the Lucky Block mod

Lucky Block for Minecraft 1.19.3 can be downloaded from their official website (Image via Sportskeeda)

Next, search for the Lucky Block mod to find its official website. Scroll all the way down on the main page to find the Downloads section. Hit the first button to open another page, which shows a long list of mod versions. Select the first one, which says "1.19.3" and hit Download. The mod will download pretty quickly.

Once the .jar file has been downloaded, you can open the main game folder and look for a subfolder called Mods, where the downloaded file must be pasted. The exact location must be 'C:\Users\{YourComputerName}\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft'.

3) Open the Forge game version and test the mod

The Forge version of Minecraft will be visible in the version list in the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

After placing the mod in the folder, simply open the official launcher to play the Forge version of the game. When you open the version list beside the Play button, you will notice a Forge version available with 1.19.3 written underneath it. Simply select it and hit play to open the special game, which can run any mod.

To confirm that the mod has been successfully recognized by the game, head over to the Mods tab from the main screen and search for Lucky Block. If it is there, you can enter a new world and enjoy it.

To craft the new block, you will need to combine eight gold ingots with a dropper. You can either increase the chance of getting good surprises by combining more rare earth materials with the crafted lucky block or vice versa by combining the crafted lucky block with poisonous and rotten items.

