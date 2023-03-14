Minecraft 1.19.4 patch notes: Everything you need to know

Minor Minecraft updates are incremental in nature and introduce fresh features, improve performance, and fix bugs in the game. These updates typically focus on adding new blocks, items, and mechanics, as well as optimizing it for smoother gameplay.

Although minor patches may not have as much impact as major updates, they are still an important part of keeping Minecraft fresh and engaging for players. After being teased with a few snapshots and release candidates, the 1.19.4 update for Java Edition has just been released.

Minecraft 1.19.4: Changes, additions, and more

The latest Minecraft 1.19.4 update brings improvements to horse breeding, new visuals for potions, accessibility features, and many technical changes. One of the most noteworthy technical additions are the new commands.

Another great thing about this update is that it has the latest experimental features, i.e., those planned to be released with the Minecraft Trails & Tales update.

Java Edition 1.19.4 includes enchantment glint changes and additions to jukebox interaction.



Java Edition 1.19.4 includes enchantment glint changes and additions to jukebox interaction.

Here are the patch notes for the 1.19.4 Java Edition update:

Changes

New world creation screen in version 1.19.4 (Image via Mojang)

Horse breeding has been updated

Changes have been made to jukeboxes to be at parity with Bedrock Edition

Interacting with elytra or armor items swap them with the equipped gear

Camera tilt is now based on the direction of damage

To make potions more distinguishable, visual changes have been made to them. The colors have been adjusted.

Potions no longer have an enchantment glint that made it hard to see their true color

Enchantment glint on enchanted items and armor is now more subtle

Armor Stands will now keep their custom name when you put them down and pick them back up.

Vexes now has a different animation when getting ready to attack when they're not holding anything

Changes were made to recipe unlocking to make it easier for new players to find important crafting recipes

The screen for creating a new Minecraft world has been updated

New accessibility options and improvements

The Realms screen has been updated to be more in line with the Singleplayer and Multiplayer screens

There's now a system that will let players know important information about their Realm

In the Options menu there's now a "Credits & Attribution" button in the options menu

Horses, donkeys, and llamas

Changes have been made to the jump height, health, and speed of the baby variant of these mobs. These values are now the average of their parents' attributes rather than being biased toward the average possible value. This makes breeding horses a much more viable way of acquiring horses.

Jukebox and creative menu

The updated jukebox now emits a note particle and a redstone signal of 15 when playing a disc. Players can use hoppers and droppers to interact with it.

Painting variations have been added to the creative menu, giving players the freedom to place their desired paintings. A pre-defined variant of the painting in Minecraft will display the title and the author in the description when the player hovers the cursor on it.

Recipe unlocking

The Crafting Table recipe is unlocked immediately on creating a new world

Sticks no longer unlock the Crossbow recipe

Sticks no longer unlock the Soul Campfire recipe

Interested readers can checkout the new accessibility features from the official Minecraft webpage.

