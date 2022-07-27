Top 5 uses of gold in Minecraft 1.19

Gold in Minecraft 1.19 is an uncommon earth material that can be obtained and used in several ways. When players start their journey in the game, they usually craft gear with iron or diamonds. Even though gold is not the best material to craft gear, it can still be used in loads of different ways.

Gold can be found as ore blocks anywhere below Y level 32 in normal biomes. New players often feel that the earth material is quite useless in the game and prefer not to mine it. After mining, raw gold needs to be smelted to get gold ingots. These ingots and nuggets are then used in different ways.

Craft, barter, and more efficient uses for gold in Minecraft 1.19

5) Crafting netherite ingot

Netherite ingots crafting recipe involves gold ingots (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Netherite is the strongest material for crafting tools, weapons, and armor. They are found in the form of ancient debris blocks in the Nether. There is a set process of extracting netherite from these blocks and applying them to diamond gear. In this process, gold ingots are combined with netherite scraps.

Since creating netherite is highly beneficial for players, gold ingots also become important since the process of netherite extraction cannot be completed without them. Gold ingots bring mining speed, whereas the netherite scraps bring durability and strength.

4) Crafting golden food items

Golden food items are extremely beneficial for survival (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

At the beginning of the game, players consume normal food items like bread, baked potatoes, steak, pork chops, etc. However, they can create golden food items that have special capabilities. Food items like golden apples and golden carrots can be crafted with the help of gold ingots and gold nuggets.

Golden carrots are crafted with gold nuggets, while golden apples are made from gold ingots. Both might not increase hunger points, but they can apply some beneficial status effects on players.

3) Bartering

Players can barter with Piglins using gold ingots (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When players enter the Nether, they will encounter Piglins that will attack them if they are not wearing any gold armor part. These mobs love gold and will immediately pick up any gold item dropped on the ground.

There is a feature called bartering through which players can give gold ingots to Piglins and obtain some other item in return. Bartering lets players get ender pearls, obsidian blocks, enchanted books, etc.

2) Feeding beacons

Beacons can be fed with gold ingots (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Beacons are structures that players can build with special blocks to gain positive status effects in the vicinity. They can be constructed with blocks of any earth material like iron, gold, diamond, etc. After building the structure, players will have to insert one of the earth materials in the ingot form to activate the status effects.

This is where gold ingots can be quite helpful as every other ingot and item is used in more important methods. Hence, gold remains the only viable ingot that can be fed to the beacon.

1) Crafting powered rails

Powered rails crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Players can make extensive railway systems in the game, one of which is called powered rails, and they act as a main source of energy. When a minecart goes over a powered rail, it accelerates or decelerates depending on the state of the rail itself.

This rail block can be crafted by combining six gold ingots, one stick, and one redstone dust. They can be excellent when constructing long railway systems where minecarts must go through flat surfaces or climb mountains against gravity.

