Minecraft Redditor builds a huge rainbow with 352 Beacon beams

Beacon is quite a useful item in Minecraft as it helps players get certain powerful status effects if they are in its vicinity. However, what some players might not know is that if a player places a colored glass block a few blocks above the beacon, the color of the beam changes. This trick was beautifully executed and showcased in a post on the Minecraft subreddit.

The Minecraft subreddit is a bustling place where players from all around the globe flock to post many things related to the popular sandbox game. Recently, a Redditor, with the username u/dbrown100103, posted a photo where they showcased a complete rainbow made with 352 beacons, all having different combinations of glass blocks.

In the caption, the original poster described how it took them a lot of time to figure out how they defeated 352 Wither mobs to achieve this. The build had so many beacons that they weren't even properly visible. The only thing covering the photo was the beautiful rainbow they created. Additionally, the night sky with stars and the roundish look of the super flat world made the photo even more mesmerizing.

Reaction from people on the stunning rainbow made by the Minecraft Redditor with 352 Beacon beams

As soon as the post went live on the Minecraft subreddit, people were hooked on to this picture and were blown away by the beauty of the rainbow created by the Beacons. Within a day, the post received over 29 thousand upvotes and over 500 comments. Comments flooded the post and talked about several aspects of the build and the game.

Several people connected the huge rainbow created from Beacons to the 'Rainbow bridge' or 'Bifrost' in the Marvel Thor films. In the films, the Rainbow Bridge allows characters to instantaneously travel to Asgard, the home of Thor. People humorously wrote how players in the game can reach Asgard through this rainbow. They also mimicked some lines from the movies as well.

There was also a long thread where people discussed how much iron was needed to build all these beacons at length. They calculated how a minimum of 3x3 beacons can work and every other additional beacon would only requite 3x1. They further talked about how gold farms are much more efficient for making beacons and how gold blocks look prettier as well.

Overall, loads of people admired the post and talked amongst each other about several aspects of beacons, farms, iron, etc. There were long threads where people kept discussing how to efficiently make this kind of build. The post is still going strong with several concurrent viewers.

Edited by Mayank Shete