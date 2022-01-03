5 best PUBG Mobile Lite guns in 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite is the compressed version of PUBG Mobile and has similar mechanics and features, but in a more optimized way. However, the guns have remained the same, highlighting Krafton's consideration about the importance of weapons in the title.

Players in the game have plenty of options when it comes to choosing guns for different types of fights. Here's a look at the best guns in PUBG Mobile Lite that players can benefit from in 2022.

Which are the best guns in PUBG Mobile Lite that players can use in 2022?

1) M416

The M416 is reportedly the most stable weapon in PUBG Mobile Lite. Ever since the game was released, M416 has become the gun to have, due to players' inclination towards a gun with high stability and great firing rate for sprays in all ranges.

M416 uses 5.56 ammo and has a base damage of 40. A compressor, extended magazine, tactical stock, and angled foregrip along with a red dot or 3x scope are the best attachments for the gun.

2) UMP 45

Since the developers revamped UMP by changing its ammunition from 9 mm to .45 mm ACP, the gun has become a beast in close-range fights. With a base damage of 41, UMP45 is a SMG that can be equipped with scopes from red dot to 6x. This makes the gun one of the most versatile ones in PUBG Mobile Lite and can be a great weapon to use in 2022.

3) AKM

AKM is the go-to gun when it comes to close-range fights in PUBG Mobile Lite. AKM uses 7.62 mm ammo and does not require any attachments other than scope and an extended magazine, which gives the gun a great recoil.

However, players who have experience using the weapon will definitely find an AKM handful in 2022 as well.

4) AWM

As Ocean Sharma exclaims, "AWM is not just a gun, it is a responsibility." Artic Warfare Magnum is the most lethal weapon in PUBG Mobile Lite. The bolt-action sniper, AWM, has a base damage of 105 and uses 300 Magnum ammo and can knock out an enemy with a single headshot.

Even if any new sniper is introduced in-game in 2022, AWM will still be one of the best guns to possess in Classic matches.

5) Groza

Just like AWM. Groza is also an exclusive air-drop weapon found on both maps of PUBG Mobile Lite. Although it is risky to hunt air-drops, Groza makes up for it once it is possessed by a player. With a base damage of 47, Groza is a close-range beast.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Saman