5 best racing games to buy in this Steam Autumn Sale

Racing games have garnered widespread popularity thanks to the diverse array of thrilling titles that deliver an authentic and adrenaline-pumping gaming experience. There are a variety of racing games, ranging from Forza Horizon 5 to MotoGP 23, which provide a range of innovative gameplay features. However, the pricing of these games has raised concerns among gamers due to their higher costs.

To alleviate these concerns, Steam is currently hosting its Autumn Sales event, offering players the opportunity to purchase their favorite racing games at budget-friendly prices. This presents an ideal moment for PC gamers to acquire racing games, including the latest releases, at discounted rates.

This article presents the top five racing games you should consider adding to your collection during the Steam Autumn Sale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

F1 23, MotoGP 23, and other racing games you should buy in this Steam Autumn Sale

1) F1 23

One of the major racing game launches in 2023 was F1 23, offering a range of innovative features that cater to your individual driving preferences. Priced at $27.99, F1 23 is a must-try for those seeking an authentic racing experience. The game allows extensive customization of your car, giving you the ability to tailor every aspect to your liking.

Additionally, you can adjust AI difficulties and explore various in-game modes for a thoroughly enjoyable experience. Dive into the game by selecting different tracks, engaging in practice sessions to familiarize yourself with car performances on different tracks, and understanding how weather conditions impact the overall experience.

2) MotoGP 23

In 2023, another significant launch in the world of racing games was MotoGP 23. Currently priced at $24.99 on Steam, MotoGP 23 boasts a revamped career mode that guides players through a distinctive journey toward legendary status in the sport.

A noteworthy addition is the introduction of Turning Points, a feature that influences career paths and bike development based on the player's performance and choices.

Catering to newcomers, MotoGP 23 incorporates new Neural Aids for braking, acceleration, and handling. These aids are designed to offer an accessible yet challenging gaming experience, ensuring that players of all skill levels can experience the exhilaration of authentic MotoGP racing.

3) NFS Unbound

If you're a fan of the hip-hop scene and enjoy cruising the streets with a rocking vibe, NFS Unbound is the game for you. Priced at $13.99 on Steam, it's a must-have for NFS enthusiasts. Garnering positive feedback for its groundbreaking gameplay, this game features the prominent rapper ASAP Rocky as one of its characters.

With a variety of Need For Speed Unbound cartoon effects, the game takes racing to a whole new level. From the smoke trailing your tires to the dynamic visuals that adorn the entire gaming experience, this game injects life into every aspect.

4) Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 stands out as one of the top-selling racing games, accessible on Xbox One, Series X/S, and PC. It's currently priced at $29.99 on Steam.

The game offers a plethora of customization options in terms of display, notification, and controller settings, all conveniently accessible from the start menu prior to launching the game. A distinctive gameplay mode, The Eliminator, adds an extra layer of excitement.

One of the standout features of Forza Horizon 5 is the freedom it grants players to traverse the expansive open world of Mexico between activities. This immersive experience allows players to seamlessly travel from one location to another, initiating events and races.

The concept of sprinting between various points adds a unique and engaging dynamic to the overall gameplay, captivating players with its alluring exploration.

5) Ride 5

Ride 5 is now available on Steam for $35.99, and if you have a passion for bike racing, it's a must-try. The game is divided into four acts, featuring a variety of events from championships to single races and time attacks. The Career Mode in Ride 5 introduces a fresh Rivals system and includes endurance races lasting up to 24 hours.

Additionally, a new Race Creator enables you to craft custom races, select motorcycle categories for AI opponents, and establish rules. The game also offers extensive customization options for bikes, suits, and helmets.