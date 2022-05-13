5 best Ranged cards for Super Witch Crown Challenge in Clash Royale

The Super Witch Crown challenge is a new special card challenge in Clash Royale, in which players must create a tournament deck using the Super Witch card. Players can select any rarity card ranging from Common to Champion to win in-game challenge battles.

There are various types of cards like anti-air cards, mini tank cards, air cards, swarm troop cards and more that can be used to create a tournament deck and win battles.

Out of all available ones, Ranged cards are the most crucial type of cards since they can easily take down the enemy's troops and towers from a long range.

5 best Ranged cards that can be used to win Clash Royale's Super Witch Crown challenge

1) Witch

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 178

Hitpoints: 1110

Witch is a powerful ranged troop card that summons Skeletons to keep the enemy's troops and towers distracted. Once players reach Arena 5, they can get the Witch card.

Every seven seconds, the Witch card generates four miniature skeletal troops while causing damage to opponent units. Along with high-hitpoint troops like Mega Knight, Pekka, and Valkyrie, it can be employed as a support troop card.

Her ability to target both air and ground forces makes her one of the greatest cards for preventing opponents from advancing forward.

2) Magic Archer

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 152

Hitpoints: 704

Magic Archer is one of the most powerful Legendary cards in Clash Royale and has a lot of hitpoints and a lot of damage. Once players reach Arena 13, they can unlock it.

The Magic Archer fires arrows in a straight line, hurting both the target and any troops caught in the arrow's path. Mini Pekka, Golem, Mega Knight, Valkyrie, and Balloon can all be employed as tank troops for Magic Archer cards.

3) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Electro Wizard is a Legendary card that can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 11. It is an anti-air Ranged card that deals both regular damage and splash damage.

This card has a high hitpoints and damage, making it one of the best cards to use as support, along with tank cards like Mini Pekka, Mega Knight and Pekka. He has a special ability that can stun the enemy's troops, resetting their abilities, so it should be used against Inferno Towers and Inferno Dragons.

4) Executioner

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 448

Hitpoints: 1696

The Executioner is a high-hitpoint Epic Ranged troop card that may be acquired by high-level players if they reach Arena 14. It launches an ax like a boomerang, doing twice as much damage both going and returning.

It's one of the few Ranged troop cards in Clash Royale that can target both air and ground soldiers, allowing players to employ it as a counter-attack after defending against opposing forces. As an anti-air Ranged card, players should use the Executioner alongside Valkyrie and Mini Pekka.

5) Archer Queen

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 299

Hitpoints: 1330

Archer Queen is Clash Royale's lone anti-air Champion card and may be acquired once the King has been upgraded to level 14. A potent anti-air Ranged card, it can quickly take out high-hitpoint cards like Golem while also preventing the enemy from advancing.

By investing one more Elixir, players can activate Archer Queen's unique ability 'Cloaking Cape,' which makes her invisible for a few seconds while also increasing her damage speed. Archer Queen should be used as a support card in Clash Royale.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan