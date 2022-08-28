5 best Rare cards for the August Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

Players can sign up for the free-to-play Rage Tournament, the most recent 1v1 event in Clash Royale and receive unique benefits and special rewards like a legendary emote. To reach the top of the leaderboard and win special awards, players must create a potent eight-card tournament deck and win as many games as they can.

Regardless of whether a card is unlocked or not, users can pick any card from Common to Champion to build the tournament deck and compete against other actual players. A legendary emote and an extra 100,000 gold will be awarded to the top 100 players.

In this article, we will discuss the top five Rare cards for Clash Royale's August Rage Tournament.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Inferno Tower, Valkyrie and 3 other Rare cards for the August Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Giant

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 337

Hitpoints: 5423

Undoubtedly, the most-liked tank troop card in Clash Royale is The Giant, which players may get after completing the tutorial. The Giant card strikes defensive structures or the enemy's towers, just like the Giant soldier in Clash of Clans.

In combination with strong support troops like Wizard, Witch, Valkyrie, Baby Dragon, and Mini Pekka, as well as other tank troops with high hitpoints and damage, Giant becomes a good tank troop. The Giant can even be used as a counterattack troop to divert the attention of the enemy's troops so that friendly troops can take control of the situation.

4) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

Once players reach Arena 4, they can get the Wizard card, which is regarded as the strongest anti-air card in Clash Royale. It is a troop card that damages the enemy's towers and troops in a certain region. The Wizard is an excellent support troop to use with Pekka, Mega Knight, and Mini Pekka due to its high damage and capacity to target flying units.

Additionally, it can be used to stop the progress of hostile swarm formations like the Spear Goblins and Skeleton Army. Due to its versatility, it ranks among the strongest anti-air cards to utilize in the Rage Tournament.

3) Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

One of the best mini-tank troop cards in Clash Royale is the Mini Pekka, which can quickly destroy the enemy's troops and towers. To combat the opponent's potent cards like Inferno Tower and Mega Knight, users can play Mini Pekka along with Electro Wizard and Valkyrie.

After following the in-game instructions, players can use the Mini Pekka card. Its primary target is ground troops, which is one of the drawbacks of using this card. To overcome this, players should pair it with anti-air cards like Wizards and Baby Dragons to inflict more damage on their opponents.

2) Valkyrie

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is one of the top Rare cards for Clash Royale's Rage Tournament. It deals area damage to the opposition's ground troops and serves as the ideal answer to swarm cards like Spear Goblins, Skeleton Army, and Goblin Gang.

As a support troop, Valkyrie should be deployed with Mini Pekka and Hog Rider. It can also be used as a Mini Tank card to deal with opposing troops and launch an onslaught against the enemy's tower. After defeating the enemy's troops with low-elixir cards, players may utilize Valkyrie in a counterattack.

1) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 2810

Hitpoints: 2318

One of the finest defensive cards in Clash Royale is the Inferno Tower, which can counter high-hitpoint cards like Mini Pekka, Valkyrie, Golem, and others. The Inferno Tower can be used by players to divert attention away from cards with building targets, such as the Royal Giant and Hog Rider.

Players must be in Arena 4 or higher to unlock it. To stop the enemy's push and cause the most harm, it should be positioned between the two lanes. Swarm cards can quickly knock down the Inferno Tower, so players should employ Zap and Fireball to defend it.

