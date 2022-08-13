5 best Rare cards for August Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

The most recent monthly tournament in Clash Royale is the August Royal Tournament, where players compete with an eight-card tournament deck to win exclusive prizes. Anyone can participate in this competition for free, and the top 100 players will get legendary emotes and extra money.

Unlike previous challenges, players will also get to use any card they want regardless of if it has been unlocked. This includes all cards from Common to Champion. And since the tournament features two award tiers, players can spend 500 gems to buy the bonus one. This will help them win as many battles as possible and receive every available reward.

This article will list the top five Rare cards to use in Clash Royale's August Royal Tournament.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Wizard, Valkyrie, and three other Rare cards for Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Hog Rider

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 https://t.co/8ZW78p0fId

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 421

Hitpoints: 228

One of the most efficient cards for destroying buildings Clash Royale is the Hog Rider. The towers of the enemy can be easily destroyed by this unit since it specifically targets the structures of the opposition. It is, however, susceptible to troop cards and should therefore be utilized in conjunction with support cards like Valkyrie.

Using Wizards, Arrows, and Hog Rider together for a counterassault works well as a counterattack strategy. Rage can also be used in conjunction with a Hog Rider push to augment the damage done to an adversary's tower.

4) Valkyrie

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is one of the best Rare cards for the Royal Tournament in Clash Royale that does area damage to the opponent's ground troops. It is the perfect counter to swarm cards like Barbarians, Skeleton Army, and Goblin Gang. It uses an ax that damages the enemy's soldiers from all sides.

Valkyrie should be used alongside Mini Pekka and Hog Rider as a support troop. In order to deal with hostile troops and launch a counteroffensive against the enemy's tower, it can also be employed as a Mini Tank card.

3) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

In Clash Royale, the Wizard can be unlocked once the player reaches Arena 4. Due to the unit's high damage, Wizard is a strong support troop to use with cards like Hog Rider, Prince, and Mini Pekka.

Wizards can also be employed to halt the advancement of the enemy's swarm army. It is one of the strongest anti-air cards to use in the Royal Tournament because of its versatility. Wizards and Electro Wizards can be used in tandem to destroy enemy troops and towers quickly.

2) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 2810

Hitpoints: 2318

Inferno Tower, which can deal with high-hitpoint cards like Mini Pekka, Valkyrie, Golem, and others, is one of the best defensive cards in Clash Royale. Players may use the Inferno Tower as a distraction for building-target cards like the Royal Giant and Hog Rider.

Players in Arena 4 and higher will be able to unlock it. It should be placed between the two lanes to thwart the enemy's push and deal the most damage. Players should utilize Zap and Fireball to defend the Inferno Tower because swarm cards can swiftly knock it down.

1) Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

One of the strongest Rare attacking troop cards in Clash Royale is the Mini Pekka. It can easily defeat high hitpoint troops and towers when combined with support troops like Valkyrie and Wizard.

Unlike most other cards, players will only get this one after completing the in-game training. Gamers can block swarm troop cards with spell cards like Arrows, Zap, and Fireball, enabling Mini Pekka to get to the opposing tower.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh