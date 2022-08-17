5 best Rare cards for CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge in Clash Royale

CWA's Ebarb Rush challenge is the latest 1v1 troop challenge in Clash Royale.

In this challenge, players have a chance to unlock eight rewards. They must create a strong tournament deck using cards ranging from Common to Champion and win eight battles to earn all the rewards.

As the name suggests, CWA's Ebarb Rush challenge is a special troop challenge, where Elite Barbarians will continuously spawn from both sides. Players must defend the friendly towers from their opponent's Elite Barbarians while helping friendly Elite Barbarians reach the opposition's towers. This requires players to use strong troop cards.

In this article, we will explore five of the best Rare cards for CWA's Ebarb Rush challenge in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Musketeer, Valkyrie, and 3 other Rare cards for CWA's Ebarb Rush challenge in Clash Royale

1) Royal Hogs

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 98

Hitpoints: 1109

Players can unlock the Royal Hogs once they have reached Arena 7. This card summons four quick melee pigs with helmets to attack structures. It has average hitpoints and damage points. In addition to cards like Hog Rider and Ram Rider, it is a good troop card for the CWA's Ebarb Rush challenge.

Royal Hogs make good rush troops at the beginning of the game because of their quick movement speed and their ability to cross the river. If a player's opponent is short on elixirs or their inexpensive counter is not in rotation, they can rush down a lane with Royal Hogs.

2) Mega Minion

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 413

Hitpoints: 1109

Players can obtain the Mega Minion card, a potent anti-air card, after they reach Arena 3.

The Mega Minion is a single-target melee soldier that flies, deals a ton of damage, and has a lot of hit points. During battles, players can employ it for both defense and counterattack.

The Mega Minion can hold its ground against a huge number of ground troops pressing, thanks to its damage and hitpoints. Since no spell can completely remove it, its defensive value is substantially higher.

Mega Minions should be used as a support force alongside Valkyrie, Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, and Prince.

3) Musketeer

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

The Musketeer is one of the most potent Rare cards in Clash Royale. It is a single-target card with heavy damage that can be unlocked through in-game practice.

The Musketeer benefits greatly from the support provided by micro tanks and tank crews due to its ease of targeting air and ground forces. To protect the card from any immediate harm, players should employ it far from the enemy's troops.

Players should use Musketeer cards with strong troops like Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, Golem, Prince, Valkyrie, and Pekka.

4) Fireball

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

Fireball is the most well-known Spell card in Clash Royale. Players can obtain it after completing the in-game tutorial. It is an area-damage spell that excels at dealing damage to swarm cards and soldiers with low hitpoints.

In the CWA's Ebarb Rush challenge, players can defeat towers with low health by using Fireball. Additionally, it works well as a support card against Valkyrie, Musketeer, Hog Rider, and Royal Hogs. It can also be used to block cards with direct building target abilities like Graveyard, Goblin Barrel, and Miner.

5) Valkyrie

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Head to News Royale to vote on next week's boosted card!The winning card will be level boosted for all players from March 8th

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is one of the greatest mini tank cards for CWA's Ebarb Rush challenge in Clash Royale because it deals area damage to the opposing team's ground troops. It serves as the ideal counter to swarm cards like the Skeleton Army and Goblin Gang.

To combat swarm cards, Valkyrie should be employed as a support soldier alongside Hog Rider, Prince, and Mini Pekka. It can also be used as a Mini Tank card with anti-air support troops like Wizard and Witch to deal with hostile troops and launch a counterattack against the enemy's tower.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh