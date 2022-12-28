5 best Rare cards for December's Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

Clash Royale fans can participate in the Rage Tournament to earn exclusive rewards in the game. The tournament requires players to build a strong eight-card deck and win as many matchups as possible. They can choose any card, from Common to Champion, to construct the deck, regardless of whether it is unlocked.

The top 100 players in the tournament will get a legendary emote and an additional 100,000 gold.

This article lists the five best Rare cards for Clash Royale's Rage Tournament this December.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Valkyrie, Mini Pekka, and 3 other great Rare cards for the December Month's Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

1) Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

The Mini Pekka is one of the strongest mini-tank troop cards in Clash Royale because it can easily take out enemy troops and towers. Players can use Mini Pekka alongside Electro Wizard and Valkyrie to counter strong cards like Inferno Tower and Mega Knight.

One disadvantage of using the Mini Pekka card is that ground soldiers are its main target. Players can get around this issue by combining it with anti-air cards like Wizards and Baby Dragons to deal extra damage.

2) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 2810

Hitpoints: 2318

The Inferno Tower, which can block high-hitpoint cards like Mini Pekka, Valkyrie, and Golem, is one of Clash Royale's best defensive cards. Players can utilize it to draw attention away from cards like the Royal Giant and Hog Rider, which have building targets.

To unlock the Inferno Tower, players must be in Arena 4 or higher. The card should be positioned between two lanes to block the enemy's push and deal the most damage.

Players should use Zap and Fireball to defend the Inferno Tower because swarm cards can swiftly bring it down.

3) Valkyrie

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is one of the best Rare cards for Clash Royale's Rage Tournament. It can counter swarm cards like Spear Goblins, Skeleton Army, and Goblin Gang by dealing area damage to the other side's ground forces.

Valkyrie should be sent into battle alongside Mini Pekka and Hog Rider as a support troop. It can also be utilized as a Mini Tank card to take on enemy troops and start an assault on their tower.

Players may use Valkyrie as a counterattack after dispatching the enemy's troops with low-elixir cards.

4) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

The Wizard card, widely regarded as the strongest anti-air card in Clash Royale, is available to players once they reach Arena 4. It is a troop card that injures enemy troops and towers in a certain area.

The Wizard's high damage and ability to target flying units make it a great support troop to utilize alongside Pekka, Mega Knight, and Mini Pekka. The card can also be utilized to halt the advance of hostile swarm formations like the Skeleton Army and Spear Goblins.

The Wizard is one of the best anti-air cards to use in the Rage Tournament because of its versatility.

5) Giant

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 337

Hitpoints: 5423

The Giant, a tank troop card that players can obtain after finishing the tutorial, is arguably the most popular tank troop card in Clash Royale. Like the Giant Troop in Clash of Clans, it attacks fortifications and enemy towers.

The Giant is great when combined with other tank troops that have high hitpoints and damage, such as Wizard, Witch, Valkyrie, Baby Dragon, and Mini Pekka. Even as a counterattack unit, it can be employed to divert enemy troops' attention so that allied troops can take charge of the situation.

