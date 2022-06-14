5 best Rare cards for June Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

June Royal is the latest tournament released by Clash Royale to help players test new tournament decks and earn rewards like chests, gold, magic items, cards, and more. The developers release a new tournament every month in which the top 100 users are also provided with a Legendary emote.

This month's tournament is already out, and gamers must build a strong tournament deck to win battles and earn maximum rewards. They can choose any card in the Royal Tournament, whether unlocked or not.

Rare cards to use during Clash Royale's June Royal Tournament

5) Wizard

Wizard is a troop card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 373

373 Hitpoints: 955

Players can obtain the Wizard card, commonly touted as Clash Royale's strongest anti-air card, once they reach Arena 4. It is a troop card that does area damage to the enemy's troops and towers.

Due to his high damage and ability to strike air troops, Wizard is a fantastic support troop to deploy alongside cards like Pekka, Valkyrie, Giant, Mini Pekka, and Mega Knight.

It can also be employed to halt the advancement of enemy swarm forces such as the Goblin Gang and Skeleton Army. It's one of the strongest anti-air cards to use in the Royal Tournament because of its versatility.

4) Mini Pekka

Mini Pekka is one of the game's greatest mini-tank troop cards (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 955

955 Hitpoints: 1804

Mini Pekka is one of Clash Royale's greatest mini-tank troop cards, capable of swiftly dispatching the enemy's troops and towers. Users can use Mini Pekka with Wizard and Valkyrie to counter the enemy's powerful cards like Valkyrie and Pekka.

They will be able to use the Mini Pekka card after completing the in-game instructions. One of its drawbacks is that Mini Pekka primarily targets ground troops. Gamers should team it with anti-air cards like Electro Wizard and Baby Dragon to deal extra damage to opponents.

3) Goblin Hut

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 108 per Spear Goblin

108 per Spear Goblin Hitpoints: 1124

Goblin Hut is one of the best swarm cum distraction building cards in Clash Royale that can be used to distract the enemy's troops from towers and deal damage during counter-attacks. Players can unlock this powerful Rare card once they reach Arena 9.

It is a spawner card, which means it will release 2 Spear Goblins every few seconds and also releases 3 Spear Goblins when destroyed. Users should place the Goblin Hut near the crown tower or in the corners of the battlefield.

2) Musketeer

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 289

289 Hitpoints: 955

The Musketeer is a single target anti-air card that is one of the most potent in the game. It's a high-damage card that gamers can unlock after completing the in-game training.

The Musketeer is a good support troop for cards like Pekka, Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, and Hog Rider because it can readily target air and ground forces.

To protect the Musketeer card from immediate damage, players should place it distant from the enemy's troops. One of the finest ways to take down the enemy's Inferno Tower and Inferno Dragon is to use the Musketeer card.

1) Giant

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 337

337 Hitpoints: 5423

The Giant is undoubtedly the most popular tank troop card in Clash Royale that users can unlock once they complete the in-game training. Like the Giant troop in Clash of Clans, the Giant card attacks defensive buildings or the enemy's towers.

It has high hitpoints and damage, making it a good tank troop with powerful support troops like Wizard, Valkyrie, Witch, Baby Dragon, and Mini Pekka. Gamers may even use the Giant as a counter-attack troop to distract the enemy's troops, allowing friendly troops to handle the situation.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

