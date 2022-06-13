June Season Royal Tournament in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Clash Royale's challenges and special tournaments are some of the best ways to gain extra resources and rewards like magic items, gold, troop cards, tokens, and more. This entails taking part in battles to complete challenges and receive further rewards. Players should take part in these challenges because they are initially free.

The Royal Tournament is the most recent in a series of monthly tournaments designed to enable gamers to compete on the leaderboard and receive rewards. The Royal Tournament for the month of June has been launched, with players able to receive various goodies such as cash, chests, and troop cards.

Exploring Clash Royale's Royal Tournament for June

The Royal Tournament is a monthly tournament that is hosted by creators to help them test new tournament decks and award prizes such as emotes, chests, gold, cards, and magic items.

Players are then ranked on the scoreboard based on their wins against other players, with the top 100 receiving a Legendary Emote as well as additional magic goods such as wild cards, chest keys, and more.

The Royal Tournament's in-game description is as follows:

"Bring your best deck into battle! Win as many battles as you can to earn Rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn an Exclusive Emote + 100000 bonus gold!"

Only players with a King level of 8 or higher are eligible to compete in the Royal Tournament. In contrast to Clash Royale's Mighty Miner Draft for Gems challenge, players must first design an 8-card tournament deck before taking part in the battle. They can add any card, whether unlocked or not, from Common to Champion.

Players who must win the most tournament bouts receive the finest rewards. The top 100 players on the leaderboard who complete all of their battles will receive a unique Legendary Emote and an additional 100,000 gold.

To make the challenge more equitable for everyone, all card levels, including the King Tower level, will be altered to level 11. Even if a player has a level 13 Hog Rider or a level 10 Goblin Barrel, they will only be able to use level 11 Hog Rider and Goblin Barrel in the Royal Tournament.

Rewards for June's Royal Tournament

In the Royal Tournament, there are two award tiers: free and bonus. All in-game battle winners will earn free awards based on their number of victories, while the bonus tier is only available to those who spend 500 Gems to acquire it.

The bonus tier offers fantastic benefits such as special chests, gold, magic items, and more. Participants can obtain access to a range of resources by participating in this competition, including:

After the event has ended for 24 hours, users can purchase the Bonus tier items by spending 500 Gems.

The top 100 players will receive a special Legendary emote as well as 100,000 gold.

Among the free tier rewards are gold, chests, magic items, and troop cards.

Players can obtain special chests, extra gold, wild cards, trade tokens, in-game cards, and other stuff by purchasing the bonus tier.

Finally, the Royal Tournament in Clash Royale is one of the game's most recent 1v1 tournaments, where players can test out different battle decks and earn magic items, additional gold, chest keys, trade tokens, legendary chests, and more. To earn 100,000 gold and a Legendary Emote, players should enter the tournament and strive to place in the top 100 of the leaderboard.

