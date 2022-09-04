5 best Rare cards for the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale

The Triple Elixir Challenge is the most current challenge in Clash Royale. Players can take part for nothing and have access to a number of special bonuses. In the Triple Elixir Challenge, the production of elixir rises over time in a special fight style that lets players use a range of high-elixir troop cards in combat.

Participants must put together an eight-card tournament deck with cards ranging from Common to Legendary before starting the challenge. Players must select powerful Rare cards to win every battle and earn every reward.

Hog Rider, Inferno Tower, and three other cards for the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale

5) Giant

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 337

Hitpoints: 5423

The Giant, a tank troop card that players can obtain after finishing the tutorial, is unquestionably the most popular tank troop card in Clash Royale. Like the Giant troop in Clash of Clans, the Giant troop attacks fortifications or the towers of the adversary.

Giant is a great tank card that can be useful when combined with powerful support troops like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Mini Pekka, as well as other tanks with high hitpoints and damage. Even as a counterattack unit, the Giant can be employed to divert enemy troops' attention so that allied troops can take charge of the situation.

4) Hog Rider

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 421

Hitpoints: 228

The Hog Rider is one of the best cards in Clash Royale for destroying buildings. This unit, which focuses solely on the opposition's buildings, may quickly destroy their towers. It should be used in conjunction with support cards like Valkyrie because it is vulnerable to troop cards.

As a counterattack tactic, combining Wizards, Arrows, and Hog Rider for a counterassault works effectively. A Hog Rider push can be used with rage to increase the damage done to an enemy's tower. Hog Rider and Balloon form a deadly combo that can easily take down any tower.

3) Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

The Mini Pekka is one of the strongest Rare attacking troop cards in Clash Royale. When coupled with support troops like Wizard and Valkyrie, they can easily defeat high hitpoint troops and towers.

Players won't receive this card until they have finished the in-game training, unlike most other cards. Arrows, Zap, and Fireball spell cards can be used to stop swarm troop cards, allowing Mini Pekka to reach the opponent tower.

2) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 2810

Hitpoints: 2318

One of the finest defensive cards in Clash Royale is Inferno Tower, which can counter high-hitpoint cards like Mini Pekka, Valkyrie, Golem, and others. The Inferno Tower can be used by players to divert attention away from cards with building targets, such as the Royal Giant and Hog Rider.

Players must be in Arena 4 or higher to unlock it. To stop the enemy's push and cause the most harm, it should be positioned between the two lanes. Swarm cards can quickly knock down the Inferno Tower, so players should employ Zap and Fireball to defend it.

1) Rocket

Cost: 6 Elixir

Damage: 1389

Players can access the Rocket card once they have reached Arena 6. It is a powerful area-damaging spell with a short cast time that also knocks back targets when it hits. The King's Tower launches a huge rocket as this spell's physical manifestation.

They work best when used offensively to destroy weak-point towers. It's a great endgame card that enables you to destroy your opponent's tower before the timer expires. Players may use the Rocket card as a defensive spell when a lot of opposing troops get collected up near the friendly towers, this will instantly clear all the troops.

Edited by Srijan Sen