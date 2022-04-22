The Miner Mine for Gold challenge in Clash Royale is the latest 1v1 in-game challenge, in which players must win challenge battles using an 8-card deck. With two of the eight cards, Miner and Might Miner, already on the deck, players must choose the remaining six cards from the list of unlocked cards.

Since players can only choose unlocked cards, picking the appropriate ones is crucial. Players can choose any rarity card other than the Champion card because the Mighty Miner, a Champion card, will already be on the battle deck.

In this article, we'll go over the 5 best Rare cards that may be used to win battles and rewards in the Miner Mine for the Gold challenge in Clash Royale.

5 best Rare cards to use in Miner Mine for Gold challenge in Clash Royale

5) Valkyrie

Valkyrie in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is one of the most powerful ground Rare cards, capable of dealing area damage to enemy soldiers. Her ability to deal 360° damage to enemy units makes her an excellent troop for halting the enemy's advance. As she has high damage and hitpoints, she can also be used as a tiny tank card.

To combat enemy air troops, players should employ assistance cards such as Minions, Arrows, and Zap with Valkyrie. She is most effective when deployed between the two troops since she can deliver huge damage to both for a lesser Elixir cost.

4) Hog Rider

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 https://t.co/8ZW78p0fId

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 421

Hitpoints: 228

This is one of the best build-target cards in Clash Royale that can deal massive damage to opponent towers when ignored by the opponent. As Hog Rider directly attacks the enemy's buildings, it is highly prone to troop cards, so players should use cards like Log, Zap, Valkyrie, and Wizard with Hog Rider.

Valkyrie and Hog Rider make a great combination as Valkyrie safeguards Hog from swarms of troops. Players may also use Rage with Hog Rider to cause massive damage to opponents.

3) Wizard

Wizard card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

Wizards can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 4. It is a powerful anti-air card that deals area damage to opposition troops and towers. His high damage ability makes him a good support troop to use with cards like Hog Rider, Valkyrie, and Mega Knight. Players may also use the Wizard to stop the enemy's push of swarm troops.

2) Mini Pekka

Mini Pekka in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

The Mini Pekka is a low-elixir tank troop that has massive hitpoints and damage. Players may use it with the Wizards and Valkyrie to deal with high-hitpoint cards like Mega Knight, Golem and Pekka.

Players will have access to the Mini Pekka card once they complete the in-game training. The only problem with Mini Pekka is that it only attacks ground troops, so players should use anti-air cards like Witch and Wizard with Mini Pekka to deal maximum damage to opponents.

1) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 2810

Hitpoints: 2318

Inferno Tower is the best Rare card since it can deal with high-hitpoint cards like Golem, Pekka, and Mega Knight without any help. The single-target ability of Inferno Tower allows it to focus on a single troop and deal maximum damage to it. It can be used to stop an enemy's push or safeguard towers with low health.

To combat swarm cards, players should employ area-damage cards like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Fireball with Inferno Tower, as they can divert the Inferno Tower's attention away from the enemy's high-hitpoint card.

