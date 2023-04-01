Players are in a frenzy due to MLB The Show 23’s recent historic debut, searching for the finest team configurations and equipment to maximize performance. As a result, the right field is one of the many important topics to cover in team formation, even though many people neglect it. Good players are needed in this position to stop wayward pitchers from trying to score here.

This article will detail five best right fielders players can obtain in MLB The Show 23 and why they should invest in them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Best Right Fielders (RF) in MLB The Show 23

5) Kyle Tucker - 90 in MLB The Show 23

Kyle Tucker’s maxed-out 99 card (Image via San Diego Studio)

The Houston Astros has a formidable series of outfielders, led by the excellent Kyle Tucker, who is one of the best right fielders and a great all-round athlete to have in your team. Here are a few of his highlighted stats:

Contact versus righties - 83

Contact versus lefties - 64

Power versus righties - 72

Power versus lefties - 88

Vision - 80

Discipline - 66

Clutch hitting - 81

Bunting ability - 35

Drag bunt ability - 25

Durability - 92

Fielding - 79

Arm strength - 77

Throwing accuracy - 80

Reaction - 50

Speed - 48

Stealing ability - 72

Baserunning aggressiveness - 87

4) Ronald Acuna Jr. - 92 in MLB The Show 23

Ronald Acuna Jr. in action (Image via San Diego Studio)

Ronald Acuna Jr. is a force to be reckoned with against right-handers, moving the ball quickly to the left field thanks to his stronfirmact and power. Acuna also has a strength of 99, which is virtually ideal. His stats include the following:

Contact versus righties - 82

Contact versus lefties - 71

Power versus righties - 85

Power versus lefties - 77

Vision - 56

Discipline - 88

Clutch hitting - 60

Bunting ability - 35

Drag bunt ability - 26

Durability - 73

Fielding - 63

Arm strength - 99

Throwing accuracy - 74

Reaction - 41

Speed - 80

Stealing ability - 74

Baserunning aggressiveness - 90

3) Bryce Harper - 95 in MLB The Show 23

Bryce Harper in action (Image via San Diego Studio)

Bryce is one of the top players in MLB The Show 23, and it is easy to understand why with his excellent contact and power, near-perfect discipline, and ability to knock out right-handed pitchers easily. His prominent figures are as follows:

Contact versus righties - 94

Contact versus lefties - 70

Power versus righties - 98

Power versus lefties - 58

Vision - 62

Discipline - 99

Clutch hitting - 95

Bunting ability - 45

Drag bunt ability - 26

Durability - 60

Fielding - 62

Arm strength - 80

Throwing accuracy - 85

Reaction - 64

Speed - 64

Stealing ability - 33

Baserunning aggressiveness - 64

2) Mookie Betts - 97 in MLB The Show 23

Mookie Betts’ maxed out 99 card in-game (Image via San Diego Studio)

Betts possesses both high contact and power, along with incredibly efficient fielding, making him a force to be reckoned with on the field. Betts will probably put the ball into play if it is in the strike zone. These are his numbers:

Contact versus righties - 75

Contact versus lefties - 81

Power versus righties - 85

Power versus lefties - 89

Vision - 81

Discipline - 72

Clutch hitting - 83

Bunting ability - 35

Drag bunt ability - 25

Durability - 87

Fielding - 88

Arm strength - 77

Throwing accuracy - 88

Reaction - 76

Speed - 54

Stealing ability - 38

Baserunning aggressiveness - 75

1) Aaron Judge - 99 in MLB The Show 23

Aaron Judge in action (Image via San Diego Studio)

There is no alternative to Aaron as the top right fielder in MLB The Show 23. Possessing incredible near-perfect stats, he is a menace to all right-handers and owns a well-deserved spot as the number one. Here are his statistics:

Contact versus righties - 90

Contact versus lefties - 81

Power versus righties - 99

Power versus lefties - 99

Vision - 50

Discipline - 93

Clutch hitting - 99

Bunting ability - 35

Drag bunt ability - 25

Durability - 96

Fielding - 79

Arm strength - 88

Throwing accuracy - 96

Reaction - 51

Speed - 54

Stealing ability - 52

Baserunning aggressiveness - 47

With these right fielders, players should have a much easier time in the game.

MLB The Show 23 was released for the Xbox and PlayStation on March 28, 2023. The game is also available on the Nintendo Switch and via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s cloud streaming service.

Poll : 0 votes