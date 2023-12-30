5 best ship cosmetics in Lethal Company

Lethal Company is the latest gaming craze with its co-op-based survival horror gameplay that pits players against dangerous monsters while traversing abandoned moons and foraging for scraps. In the game, the player's objective is to salvage scrap from the various moons in the system and to journey to these sites. They are given a simple, non-offensive ship to use.

Players in the game are always in a precarious situation, but there's no reason why you can't make your ship feel a little homely. With the use of decorative objects available to purchase, you can make your space warmer and cozier. Here's a list of the best ship cosmetics in Lethal Company.

Television, Romantic Lights, and other great ship cosmetics in Lethal Company

1) Cozy Lights

Cozy lights add a bright glow to your dull space (Image via Zeekerss)

Add pleasant lighting to your ship by purchasing a string of fairy lights and hanging them on the walls of your vessel. For 140 credits, these cozy lights will add a warm and cozy glow to your otherwise dull space.

These lights give off a soft, yellowish light when turned on, but they're hardly noticeable when off. They, however, can’t be simultaneously on or off with the ship lights as they automatically turn on when the ship lights are switched off or vice versa.

2) Romantic Table

Romantic Table adds a romantic touch to your ship (Image via Zeekerss)

With the game providing some serious, eerie vibes, putting a romantic touch in your space can be unconventional. Still, purchasing a fancy table adorned with a red velvet tablecloth and a 4-pronged candelabra adds extra spice to your ship.

For 120 credits, this stylish room decor will transform your drab room into a stylish one. The candles in the candelabra can be turned on and off to produce a soft glow. When lit, they can produce a continuous, soft flickering sound.

3) Television

Complete your cozy ensemble with the television (Image via Zeekerss)

A home will be incomplete without a little entertainment. That is why it's highly recommended to purchase a CRT-style television to decorate your ship. The television might look old-school, but for 130 credits, you can add a little entertainment to your tedious ship life.

To turn the television on and off, interact with the buttons in the bottom right corner. If the television is left on, it will cycle through three different clips. It's definitely one of the best items to get in Lethal Company.

4) Record Player

Record Player adds a great aesthetic to your ship in Lethal Company (Image via Zeekerss)

Music improves both life and traveling, and you can never go wrong with getting a gramophone for your vessel. Aside from the music, it provides a great aesthetic to your personal space.

For 120 credits, you can avoid a dull time on board with the jazzy music playing in the atmosphere. The record player is definitely more than a decorative piece in Lethal Company.

5) Shower

Shower increases your sanity meter in Lethal Company (Image via Zeekerss)

Nothing says "comfort" like having a shower cubicle on a ship. For 180 credits, equip your ship with this luxury by purchasing a glass shower with a large and mini showerhead.

The water can be turned on by interacting with a shower head, creating a water shower and a sound effect. Showering is also said to raise the sanity meter, which could stop you from interacting with the Ghost Girl monster in Lethal Company.

These are the best ship cosmetics available in Lethal Company. You can access the store via the Terminal to view these decorative items.

In the game, each item must be bought using credits. The latter can be obtained by selling the scrap players gathered while visiting the various moons. The store's stock will frequently change, so be sure to check it every day.