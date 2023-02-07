Destiny 2 is a popular looter-shooter game known for its constant content updates and balance of PvP and PvE modes. A core attraction of the game is its loot, and Destiny 2 boasts a variety of weapons and gear to find and collect.

One such category is sniper rifles. They are among the strongest weapons in the game, with many creative variants available to players.

Note: This list reflects the writer's opinions and does not include Exotics.

Here are the 5 best snipers to check out in Destiny 2 in 2023

5) Thoughtless

Thoughtless is a well-rounded sniper for both PvE and PvP. It has an Adaptive Frame and does Stasis damage at a respectable 90 RPM. Here are the recommended traits for Thoughtless:

Overflow: Picking up Heavy or Special ammo increases the weapon's magazine beyond normal

Firing Line: Deals increased Precision Damage when near two or more allies

Focused Fury: Grants bonus damage for a while after dealing half the magazine as Precision Damage

Players can obtain it from the PsiOps Battlegrounds or Risen Umbral Engrams.

4) 1000 Yard Stare

beepsy @LiterallyMelpsy first game with 1000 yard stare in destiny 2 ITS INSANE first game with 1000 yard stare in destiny 2 ITS INSANE https://t.co/0gay5Ofeil

A returning fan favorite from the first Destiny game, the 1000 Yard Stare is a classic for a good reason. It also has an Adaptive Frame and deals Void damage. With a low zoom, it features some pretty good stats as well as aim assist. Consider using these traits with the 1000 Yard Stare:

Quickdraw: Enables drawing the weapon very quickly

Snapshot Sights: Allows aiming down sights faster

No Distractions: Aiming with the weapon reduces flinching for a short duration

Get your hands on it by beating the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon.

3) Praedyth's Revenge

Another beloved fan-favorite, Praedyth's Revenge is as deadly as it sounds. It has a Rapid-Fire Frame and boasts a monstrous 140 RPM. It deals Kinetic Damage. Here are some recommended traits:

Firefly: Precision kills with the weapon grant increased reload speed. Also deals Solar damage to nearby targets

Rewind Rounds: When the magazine is empty, refills from reserves based on the number of hits

Praedyth's Revenge can be obtained from the Glass of Vault raid.

2) Eye of Sol

EMGG NecXs @NecxsLive This weekend in Destiny 2 the 3rd win drop in Trials of Osiris is the Eye of Sol sniper rifle. This weekend in Destiny 2 the 3rd win drop in Trials of Osiris is the Eye of Sol sniper rifle. https://t.co/QVKghJIe56

Often regarded as one of the best snipers in Destiny 2, the Eye of Sol is a well-balanced weapon. It is Kinetic with an Adaptive Frame at 90 RPM. Here are some great traits:

Moving Target: Increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving while aiming down sights

Surplus: Increases handling, reload speed, and stability for each fully charged ability

Snapshot Sights: Allows aiming down sights faster

Get it from the Trials of Osiris from The Witch Queen expansion.

1) Succession

demonjoe 🥜 @demonjoeTV



I'll go first: The Succession



It's one of the most versatile and reliable snipers for every piece of content in the game, and I'd be lost without this bad boy What is your favorite Non-Sunset Raid Weapon inside of Destiny 2?I'll go first: The SuccessionIt's one of the most versatile and reliable snipers for every piece of content in the game, and I'd be lost without this bad boy What is your favorite Non-Sunset Raid Weapon inside of Destiny 2?I'll go first: The SuccessionIt's one of the most versatile and reliable snipers for every piece of content in the game, and I'd be lost without this bad boy 🔥👊 https://t.co/Kh1H6eNzVG

Finally, the absolute cream of the crop is the Succession. At 72 RPM, this is a Kinetic sniper with Aggressive Frame. Use these traits to make it shine even brighter:

Reconstruction: Slowly reloads weapon over time, up to double capacity

Vorpal Weapon: Deal increased damage to bosses, vehicles, and other Guardians with Super active

Recombination: Elemental final blows increase the damage of the next shot

Find it in the Deep Stone Crypt raid in the Beyond Light expansion.

Destiny 2, which was originally released in 2017, is being developed and published by Bungie. It is a first-person shooter with RPG elements, similar to games like Borderlands. Players can go at it solo or team up with friends for some co-op or PvP action. The game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

