5 best spell cards for Nightmare Bats challenge in Clash Royale

Nightmare Bats is the most recent challenge in Clash Royale and involves players battling each other in normal 1v1 combat, with Bats frequently appearing from both sides. In this challenge, gamers can earn rewards like magic items, battle banner tokens, gems, gold, cards, chests, and more if they complete it by October 11.

This is how the developers describe the Nightmare Bats challenge in the game:

"Nightmare Bats spawn on both sides of the arena! They're hidden From troops, so rely on spells to keep them under control. 3 losses and you're out, but you still have a chance to reset your losses and continue to play."

Nightmare Bats, as its name suggests, is a special challenge where Bats affect the gameplay, which influences attack plans. This article will explore the five best spell cards for the Nightmare Bats challenge in Clash Royale.

5 best spell cards for latest 1v1 challenge in Clash Royale

1) Zap

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale @uncultured Sorry, it's definitely happening on Monday! Zap will still be an excellent card though! Just hopefully not in *every* deck... @uncultured Sorry, it's definitely happening on Monday! Zap will still be an excellent card though! Just hopefully not in *every* deck... 😅

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 254

The Zap card can be obtained in Arena 5. It is a medium-range spell that stuns enemies in its radius for 0.5 seconds. The spell may quickly cripple air troops, especially the Minion Horde and Skeletons. Moreover, it can be used in conjunction with cards like Hog Riders and Royal Hogs that attack defenses.

Zap is an effective low-elixir counterattack spell card that can be utilized to defeat Bats in the Nightmare Bats challenge in Clash Royale. It can also be used to defeat Skeleton Army, Minions, and other swarm troops.

2) Arrows

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 486

After completing Clash Royale training, players will have access to Arrows, an area-damage spell. It's one of the top Common spell cards for the Nightmare Bats challenge. Arrows are the go-to option to employ against Skeleton Army and Minion Horde despite their low damage. You can also use this card to counter Bats.

Players may use Arrows to defend the Hog Rider from an onslaught of hostile troops. To gain an advantage in the elixir count, players should use this option to quickly counter the Bats and other swarm troops.

3) Poison

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 960

The Poison Card can be unlocked when a player reaches Arena 9. It is a spell card that strikes towers and enemy troops across a large area. It can do a lot of damage and has a broad effect radius.

The utilization of this card sees enemy troops and towers destroyed and enemy movement slowed down by 15%, allowing friendly forces to attack. Poison is the perfect counter for Bats in the challenge due to its tremendous damage output.

4) Fireball

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

Fireball is one of the most widely used Rare cards in the title. Once a player has successfully completed Clash Royale training, this card becomes available. In the Nightmare Bats challenge, Fireball offers a pushback effect, area damage within a small radius, and high damage, which is perfect for combating Bats.

Depending on how far the Fireball is shot from the King's Tower, it may take a few seconds to reach the target. When this card is used, units that were once inside its sphere of effect will not sustain damage because they have advanced by the time the Fireball reaches them.

5) Tornado

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 224

From Arena 15, the Epic card Tornado can be obtained. The spell has a large radius, deals little damage, and has a singularity effect that draws nearby enemies into the center and annihilates them. Therefore, it is a good card to counter Bats in the Nightmare Bats challenge in Clash Royale.

Players should attempt to use Tornado spells to quickly defeat swarm cards like the Skeleton Army, Minion Horde, Goblin Gang, and Bats. This card pairs well with Wizards and Valkyries.

