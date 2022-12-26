5 best Steam Winter Sale deals under $30

The 30-dollar mark is arguably the new $60 at the Steam Winter Sale, thanks to amazing discounts across several titles. From recent hits to older releases, many games have received major discounts as 2022 wraps up. This year has seen major releases, some of which are also part of the sale.

The $60 mark is still the standard for AAA titles, although some developers opt for the $70 number. Kudos to the discounts available on the Steam Winter Sale, many releases of 2022 are available for half the price, which brings them under the $30 mark. It's not just recent releases, as some older games of supreme quality are also much more affordable.

Let's take a look at the top 5 Steam Winter Sale deals users can get below the $30 mark.

5 must-buy Steam Winter Sale deals under the price of $30

1) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition

Price: $29.99

The full price of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is $49.99, which is quite justified given the game's quality. Released in 2019, the game has won several awards, including the coveted GOTY title. This has been due to the game's utmost quality. While many might recognize FromSoftware due to Elden Ring's success, it goes back to the world of the older Dark Souls titles.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is usually a very difficult title to master. Players play as a lone wolf who has lost their prestigious positions in society. They have to take upon different enemies, including the Ashina clan, who want to get their hands on the descendants the players need to protect.

The GOTY edition comes with bonus content, which FromSoftware released following the game's launch. This includes cosmetics and a new boss challenge mode, offering even more shelf life to anyone getting the game at the Steam Winter Sale.

2) The King of Fighters XV

Price: $29.99

The King of Fighters XV is one of the most recent additions to the genre of fighting games. Because of the Steam Winter Sale, new buyers can get a massive 50% discount on the base version of the game.

Released in February 2022, the game is the latest addition to a series that dates back to 1994. Since then, several games have been released by SNK corporation, and the franchise has become a renowned name in the world of video games.

This year's release features a fresh storyline and an attractive cast of characters. Players can pick from 39 playable characters, with more added since then. The exciting storyline continues from the previous game and reaches a vital stage. Aside from the story mode, players can also play together or against each other in competitive PvP.

The Deluxe Edition also includes a 50% discount on all DLCs released during the Steam Winter Sale. It will offer players an even bigger roster of characters to choose from.

3) Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Price: $29.99

With another hit of 2022, Techland has managed to take things to the next level with Dying Light 2. The next title, a direct sequel to the first, offers far more than the first. While the core mechanics from the first title have been retained, there are plenty of new features to keep players interested.

The story directly follows the events of the first game and is set to take place 20 years in the future. Players must defend themselves from enemies who are hellbent on ending humankind's last bastion. As usual, the presence of zombies makes things even more complicated. Players will soon realize that things are much more complicated this time as they parkour their way through the city.

There's plenty of action throughout the game that players will be able to enjoy. With a 50% discount on the Steam Winter Sale, this is arguably the best time to get the game. Furthermore, the Bloody Ties DLC is also available, expanding the game's core experience.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

Price: $29.99

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a wild ride since the game's first launch, following an elongated period of delay. When the game was finally released, it became evident that the promised quality was nowhere to be found. The game's launch was messy, and CD Projekt Red found itself in trouble.

However, the game's story at the end of 2022 is completely different, as the developers have vastly improved the game. Many exciting additions have been made to improve the quality of content, ranging from next-gen upgrades to seasonal content.

The Steam Winter Sale has implemented a 50% discount, which is a great reason to purchase the futuristic RPG. In addition, the Phantom Liberty DLC, which includes Edris Alba, will be released in 2023. Picking up the game now will prepare them for all the new content when it becomes available.

5) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Price: $29.99

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has been a surprising joy of 2022 and filling the void left by Borderlands 3. Some in the community felt that the last Borderlands game lacked substance, and that's exactly where Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has managed to close the gap to a large extent. Gearbox's decision to make a standalone game based on a Borderlands 2 DLC has yielded them gold.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offers the same curious offerings found in all the games in the series. There are plenty of guns to use, offering amazing choices to every player. The core storyline feels vastly improved over Borderlands 3's and fits in perfectly alongside the main arc.

Gearbox has also released additional content, which has received some criticism. However, the overall experience is more than decent for every gamer, especially with the Steam Winter Sale discount of 50%.

