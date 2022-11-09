Dying Light 2: Stay Human - Bloody Ties DLC preview

After a successful launch in February earlier this year, Dying Light 2: Stay Human finally gets a story-focused DLC expansion. Arriving on PC and modern consoles in a couple of days, the Bloody Ties DLC tells a brand new tale within the zombie-infested confines of Villedor.

This preview aims to give fans a taste of what to expect from this new experience. Covering the first hour of gameplay, the article contains no spoilers for the narrative.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human - Bloody Ties gives players more of an excuse to show off their combat and parkour skills

Dying Light @DyingLightGame



Are you ready to impress the Carnage Hall's crowd?!



#DyingLight2 #BloodyTies The grand show is getting closer and closer...Are you ready to impress the Carnage Hall's crowd?! The grand show is getting closer and closer... Are you ready to impress the Carnage Hall's crowd?! 🎆 #DyingLight2 #BloodyTies https://t.co/kzRnMhd4iG

While it's easy to be tricked by gameplay trailers, Bloody Ties is more than just a challenge-gauntlet DLC for Dying Light 2: Stay Human. It is, first and foremost, a story about family, fame, and power.

While many in Villedor have struggled to adapt to the post-apocalyptic zombie head-bashing lifestyle, others have turned this into a sport. These daredevils come together at the Carnage Hall, where a bloodsport event sees players face off against both each other and the hordes of undead that roam the streets.

Protagonist Aiden Caldwell finds himself participating for glory but gets caught in the crossfire between a father and son. Brand new NPC Ciro wants to prove his worth to his dad Ogar by competing. However, the latter resents that notion.

This deeply personal questline quickly devolves into something sinister with the introduction of the villain Skullface, who poses a threat to both the living and the undead.

First strike, first blood

The gameplay, meanwhile, is pretty much what fans have come to expect from the base Dying Light 2 game. However, the difficulty has been ramped up to 11 and beyond. Make no mistake: Bloody Ties can be quite challenging. On top of the increased zombie AI aggression, this DLC doesn't shy away from inundating the player with hordes of undead.

Given that the design of Bloody Ties revolves around small and tight levels, players will have to master their dodges, parries, and other evasive maneuvers to survive.

Without spoiling much, one will be offered different spins on existing activities and side objectives as they are tested as a fighter. However, a good portion will also be spent engaging in challenges and completing objectives, sometimes even against the clock. The latest expansion also promises new zombie variants and weapons, including some neat surprises.

All in all, it does a great job of putting pressure on the players and making them feel it. Completionists can expect to spend time perfecting their runs for the best time possible in each challenge.

Newcomers to the game will definitely struggle, but longtime players will find this a welcome challenge - at least for the most part.

But outside of fighting, players will also get to know these new faces better. Each key character has their own unique personality and ideals.

However, players must also ponder their responses to some of these characters via dialog choices and assess different facets of their psyche. That said, this is a game of both strength and mind. Which of them will betray Aiden, or is their heart truly in the right place?

Dying Light 2: Stay Human - Bloody Ties is promising to say the least

Dying Light @DyingLightGame



But let’s wait till the 10th of November and prepare yourself for the new story... What are your expectations?



#DyingLight2 #BloodyTies We can’t wait to open the doors of Carnage Hall for all of you!But let’s wait till the 10th of November and prepare yourself for the new story... What are your expectations? We can’t wait to open the doors of Carnage Hall for all of you!But let’s wait till the 10th of November and prepare yourself for the new story... What are your expectations? #DyingLight2 #BloodyTies https://t.co/fAhLwgTh9B

Whether or not Bloody Ties will reach the lofty heights of The Following expansion remains to be seen. The scope of this new Dying Light 2 DLC definitely seems less ambitious in both gameplay and narrative, but that's not necessarily a shortcoming.

There is potential here for sure, but my main concern is that it might run out of steam before the end credits roll, given the repetitive nature of its arena structure.

With that said, it is at least a pretty focused experience that is aimed at the most hardcore Dying Light 2 fans. Expect to be pulled to the edge of your seat and have your reflexes tested - but can you take the heat?

Bloody Ties launches on November 10, 2022, and is available for standalone purchase. Owners of the Deluxe Edition for Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be able to play it right away as it's included in the bundle.

