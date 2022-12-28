With the Steam Winter Sale upon us, it is an excellent time to grab the best games out there, both old and new. A wide range of discounts are available for gamers, across various genres.

Steam @Steam



store.steampowered.com twitter.com/Steam/status/1… Steam @Steam Come one, come all, to the Steam Winter Sale - starting December 22nd, pick up discounts on thousands of games, vote in the Steam Awards, and earn badges and stickers!



Make a list and check it twice - the Winter Sale will be here in less than a week! Come one, come all, to the Steam Winter Sale - starting December 22nd, pick up discounts on thousands of games, vote in the Steam Awards, and earn badges and stickers!Make a list and check it twice - the Winter Sale will be here in less than a week! https://t.co/hVE0u8PDxv The Winter Sale is now live! Dashing through the snow from now until January 5th, we have games galore, Steam Awards voting, and new badges and stickers - what will you cross off your list? The Winter Sale is now live! Dashing through the snow from now until January 5th, we have games galore, Steam Awards voting, and new badges and stickers - what will you cross off your list?store.steampowered.com twitter.com/Steam/status/1…

This guide will detail the best games available at a minimum of 75% off during the Steam Winter Sale.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer. Minor spoilers for the listed games will follow. Discretion is advised.

From DOOM to Yakuza 0, this year’s Steam Winter Sale has a lot of great titles for the budget gamer

This list will attempt to cover games from all genres while sticking to the AAA quality and polish expected from the titles.

1) Yakuza 0 ($4.99/299 INR at 75% Off)

Created as a prequel to the events of the original Yakuza game, this title was released as an action adventure game in 2015. It follows the origins of Goro Majima and Kazuma Kiryu in the fictional town of Kamurocho, Japan.

The game is excellent as a standalone title, with its deeply engaging story and brawler-styled combat. It is single-handedly responsible for the series’ popularity in the West. Interested gamers are sure to have a blast playing through this title, and as such, it is highly recommended.

2) DOOM ($4.99/399 INR at 75% Off)

Created as a modern reboot of the iconic Doom video game series, this game is a return to form and incorporates traditional boomer shooter mechanics with modern visuals and gameplay enhancements to create one of the best first person shooters ever.

Players control the doom slayer as he continues his rampage against the armies of hell on Mars, equipped with an arsenal of weapons.

At an incredibly low price of $4.99, DOOM is one of the best games players can get from the Steam Winter Sale.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ($7.99/160 INR at 80% Off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an action role-playing game developed and published by CD Projekt Red in 2015. The game follows the titular character Geralt of Rivia as he searches for his adoptive daughter Ciri amidst the arrival of The Wild Hunt.

The game has since been updated to a Game of the Year edition, complete with all previously released DLCs, and is an absolute bargain at just $7.99. The PC version was also recently updated to a next-gen update to bring in the current AAA visuals.

4) Resident Evil 2 ($9.99/499 INR at 75% Off)

Created as a faithful remake of the 1998 Resident Evil 2, this 2019 remake follows Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield as they escape the zombie infested Racoon City while uncovering the sinister plot behind it.

The remake has been updated to bring a third-person perspective, modern visuals, dialogs, and general quality of life improvements. This makes it an excellent addition to the Resident Evil franchise and a great horror game overall.

5) Darkest Dungeon ($3.74/92 INR at 85% Off)

Darkest Dungeon is a roguelike role playing game from Red Hook Studios. The game follows players managing a team of heroes exploring a dungeon in turn-based combat.

What sets it apart from others is the addition of a stress level that can greatly affect the heroes' performance, with both detrimental and beneficial effects. Darkest Dungeon was critically acclaimed and is one of the more unique titles to grab during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

Despite several more titles not making it into our list, gamers can keep an eye out on the Steam Winter Sale to grab their favorite games at a ridiculously low price to add to their collection. For more information regarding the Steam Winter Sale, follow Sportskeeda for further updates.

Poll : 0 votes