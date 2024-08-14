E-District in Apex Legends Season 23 is one of the most contested and most fun maps to play in the game. Featuring a futuristic design, this map offers immense gameplay potential for Legends from different classes. On account of the recent buffs made to the entire Support class in Apex Legends Season 23, we believe that they are undoubtedly the meta-tier Legends you should pick for this map.

That said, let's explore the 5 best Support Legends for E-District in Apex Legends Season 23. Read below to know more.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this article have been updated to feature the best possible Legends you can opt for after the recent balance changes incorporated with the Astral Anomaly mid-season update.

Five must-pick Support Legends for E-District in Apex Legends

1) Lifeline

Lifeline, is a great pick for E-District in Apex Legends Season 23 (Image via EA)

As you might have guessed, Lifeline is the best Support Legend to choose when playing E-District in Apex Legends. After the latest rework, we believe she is the undoubted meta-tier Legend for this map. Her abilities have been refined to perfection with the latest rework, and she offers extremely dynamic gameplay potential, especially on this map.

Her new passive ability, Combat Glide, is perfect for this map with its towering buildings. She can use it to move around the map and reposition herself into strategic positions without requiring any assistance from her teammates. Furthermore, her Tactical ability, the D.O.C. Heal Drone can be deployed to help her teammates restore health on the go, without requiring any of them be stuck in a static position.

Lastly, the D.O.C. Halo is a fantastic ability to use as a last stand. Players can deploy it to guard themselves against any incoming fire and heal to their full health in a fraction of time. This ability provides 360-degree, which can be an absolute gamechanger especially when deployed inside closed structures.

2) Loba

Loba (Image via EA)

E-District is one of the best maps for Loba in Apex Legends. On account of the recent buffs made to her entire kit with the Astral Anomaly mid-season update for Apex Legends Season 23, we believe she is right next after Lifeline as the meta-tier Legend for this map.

Loba's kit, after the recent update, has become much more versatile. Her tactical ability, Burglar's Best Friend, which provides her with mobility, has now two charges. This provides players with enormous creative expression, allowing them to use this ability to create unique off-angles to pressure enemies.

Furthermore, the changes to her ultimate ability, the Black Market Boutique, provide her with the ability to aid her team in fantastic ways. She now has an endless supply of small meds, and better yet, access to restricted loot without any consequences.

2) Mirage

Mirage (Image via EA)

3) Conduit

Conduit (Image via EA)

Since her release, Conduit has been one of the meta-defining Support Legends. In E-District, she can easily prove her usefulness just by being on the team. Moreover, she can replenish her allies' shields with her Tactical ability for a certain amount of time, allowing them to survive long gunfights.

Since this map is filled with buildings, Conduit’s abilities will prove to be useful as she can heal her teammate’s shield at the press of a button.

4) Newcastle

Newcastle (Image via EA)

Newcastle is another Support Legend that you should consider playing when queuing for E-District in Apex Legends. As mentioned earlier, this map has numerous buildings offering close-quarter combat. This is where Newcastle truly shines as a character since he can put all of his abilities to use to dominate every match.

His mobile shield can help him and his teammates move safely from one building to another, while his ultimate can help him fortify a rooftop of his choice and play for the end-game rings.

That's all there is to know about the 5 best Support Legends for E-District in Apex Legends Season 23. For more Apex Legends articles, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

